Central Jersey Easter Activities and Prizes This Week

Spring has sprung, although not yet in terms of the weather. However, the forecast for Easter Sunday looks pretty good, it should be a sunny spring day to celebrate the holiday.

It’s a mixed weather bag leading up to Easter Sunday, maybe a little chilly, but good enough to enjoy some of the traditional outdoor holiday fun.

Even though our kids are college age and older now, we still participate with our friends and neighbors for the annual neighborhood Easter egg hunt with tons of games and fun aimed at the younger kids, but also some adult fun in the backyard.

Central Jersey Easter Activities

Even if you’re not taking part in a neighborhood Easter celebration, there are several locations throughout Central Jersey to take your little one to have some amazing family fun.

One of the businesses offering some fun for you and your children is Norz Hill Farm and Market in Hillsborough Township, New Jersey.

The Norz Hill Farm Instagram page shares all of their upcoming events, including their Egg Search running through April 19th. You can take a hay ride to hang out with all of their farm animals, and then search for eggs and win prizes.

While you’re there, you can get some complimentary planting tips and leave with “your own seedling and learn how to care for it while it grows.” If you’re thinking about starting a garden this Spring, this activity can get you started.

There is also still time to get your picture taken with the Easter Bunny.

Bridgewater Commons Mall’s website reads, “Located in Center Court, Easter Bunny @ The Commons welcomes families for a magical visit with the famous Bunny in a colorful springtime flower field experience." Photos with the Easter Bunny are available every day through the 19th.

They also have a Hop and Hunt Experience, a mall-wide scavenger hunt to find Easter eggs hidden throughout the mall. This is a good alternative if the weather turns out to be undesirable.

Win a Huge Easter Prize Pack

Every morning this week for the Impossible Question at 6:45, I'll be giving away a gigantic Easter prize basket. It includes candy, toys, books, and some gardening stuff. Check out the full list of prizes here.