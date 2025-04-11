Jersey Shore Beach Pass Prices Jump to $200, Some Beaches Stay Free

WILDWOOD, NEW JERSEY – MAY 27: People spend time on the beach during the Memorial Day weekend on May 28, 2023 in Wildwood, New Jersey. Memorial Day weekend kicks off the start of the beach season on the East Coast. (Photo by Hannah Beier/Getty Images)

The cost to walk on Deal's beach will hit $200 for a 2025 season pass, making it New Jersey's most expensive coastal spot. Yet eight towns still welcome visitors without charging a dime. These changes affect beachgoers across 44 coastal communities.

At $150 per season, Loch Arbour takes second place in the price rankings. Spring Lake and Sea Girt follow behind, setting their rates at $110 and $115.

Smart shoppers can save cash with early purchases. Sea Isle City offers $25 passes before mid-May, then increases to $30. Ocean City keeps prices at $30 until June starts, when they rise to $35.

Beach lovers can still enjoy cost-free sand and surf in Atlantic City and the Wildwoods. While Sandy Hook doesn't require passes, visitors pay $20 to park. Island Beach State Park skips badges but collects $6 for weekday parking, $10 on weekends.

Daily rates stay modest in most spots. Stone Harbor starts at $8. Ocean City and Beach Haven ask $10. Beachgoers pay $12 in Avon-by-the-Sea and Sea Girt, while Ocean Grove and Monmouth Beach set rates at $13.

Older adults get special deals throughout the shore. Harvey Cedars sells season badges to seniors for just $12. Long Beach Township and Holgate drop prices to $5 all season for older folks. Early birds in Lavallette grab $25 passes if they're over 65.

Weekend prices spike in select locations. Deal's weekday rate of $12 jumps to $15 during weekends and holidays.

Military members and those with disabilities often qualify for free or reduced entry. Most towns let kids in free, with age cutoffs varying by location.