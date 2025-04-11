Enter To Win: The Amateur

Do not miss out on the opportunity to win tickets to see an intense thriller starring Academy Award Winner Rami Malek. This movie will keep you on the edge of your seat throughout the whole film, leaving you wondering what might happen next.

From 3pm on 4/11/25 through Sunday 4/13/25 11:59pm, enter online to win a pair of Fandango Movie Passes to see The Amateur valued at $30, courtesy of Fandango. Must be at least 18 years old and legal residents of the United States. Unless otherwise specified, listeners are eligible to win in station’s contests; a prize valued under $600 only once every seven (7) days and a prize valued at $600 or more, only once every thirty (30) days. Only one winner per household (whether related or not) is permitted in any contest. Otherwise, WMGQ's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.