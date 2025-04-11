Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Enter To Win: The Amateur

Enter to win a pair of Fandango Movie Passes to see 20th Century Studios “The Amateur” starring Academy Award winner Rami Malek and Academy Award winner Laurence Fishburne in theatres and…

CJ Keeling

Amateur Featured Photo

Enter to win a pair of Fandango Movie Passes to see 20th Century Studios "The Amateur" starring Academy Award winner Rami Malek and Academy Award winner Laurence Fishburne in theatres and Imax everywhere!  "The most unexpected threat is an amateur!  You'll never see him coming!"

Do not miss out on the opportunity to win tickets to see an intense thriller starring Academy Award Winner Rami Malek. This movie will keep you on the edge of your seat throughout the whole film, leaving you wondering what might happen next.

From 3pm on 4/11/25 through Sunday 4/13/25 11:59pm, enter online to win a pair of Fandango Movie Passes to see The Amateur valued at $30, courtesy of Fandango. Must be at least 18 years old and legal residents of the United States. Unless otherwise specified, listeners are eligible to win in station’s contests; a prize valued under $600 only once every seven (7) days and a prize valued at $600 or more, only once every thirty (30) days. Only one winner per household (whether related or not) is permitted in any contest. Otherwise, WMGQ's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

The Amateur
CJ KeelingWriter
Related Stories
Jackson Browne August 2025_Featured
ContestsCommercial Free Ride Home: Jackson BrowneMichael Bufis
Mother’s Day Cash Contest 2025
ContestsMother’s Day Cash Contest 2025Josh Faiola
The Any Day Payday!
ContestsThe Any Day Payday!Josh Faiola
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect