7:20: “SINNERS” Movie Tickets Plus a Short Stack of New Jersey Lottery Instant Games

Ryan Coolger’s new film SINNERS, starring Michael B. Jordan in a dual role, blends a Southern tale with the supernatural, horror and a bold cinematic language. Shot entirely on IMAX and 65mm film, SINNERS takes a page from Coogler’s own family history, and the surprising story goes to bloody places in its exploration of legacy, community, folklore and music culture. “You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.” See it to believe it when SINNERS opens on April 18 in theaters and IMAX nationwide.

