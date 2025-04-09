Student’s Comic Book Drive Looks To Help Camden Kids Read More

Reading together. Group of kids reading while sitting on the floor in the library

A Rutgers-Camden student started collecting comic books and graphic novels for The Free Books Project. Since 2018, this project has put 250,000 books into Camden kids' hands. The city needs more comics and graphic novels.

In the Campus Center and Paul Robeson Library, senior Feroza Aziz set up boxes to collect books. She wants to get 100 graphic novels by the end of the term.

"I had such a sense of fulfillment," said Aziz to Rutgers-Camden News. "I hope to pursue a career in law, so my time with RICAP was beneficial to me in so many ways, but I decided to volunteer with The Free Books Project because it just made me happy to be there."

It all started with Tom Martin and a simple folding table on Camden Street. Now, "Book Arks" dot the city streets, and pop-up libraries spring up where kids need them most.

Students who give books can earn class credit. Kids ask for graphic novels more than any other type of book, making this drive extra important.

"The Free Book Project is directly helping people from underserved communities that historically have low literacy rates," Aziz said. "Being able to have books at no cost is so helpful, especially for people struggling to make ends meet."

Program head Simanti Lahiri sees two big wins. "Feroza's graphic-novel drive does both because she raised the project's name among students and will give books to Camden's young readers, sparking a love for reading that could last forever."

Through this work, Aziz earns her Certificate in Civic Engagement and Social Change. She puts in 300 hours of community service yearly as a Bonner Civic Scholar.