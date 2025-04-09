You are invited to be part of the Scarlett’s Mini Golf Gala & Tricky Tray, a special fundraising event on May 8, 2025, at 5:00 PM, in support of Scarlett Griffith, a courageous 4-year-old from Woodbridge Township battling Morquio A Syndrome.

Come out to the Tricky Tray raffle, where guests can bid on donated gift baskets and prizes. All proceeds will directly support Scarlett’s ongoing medical care, specialized treatments, and essential equipment. To help make this fundraiser a success, we kindly ask for your support through a gift basket donation.