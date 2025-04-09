Mary J. Blige Celebrates 30 Years With Newark Show

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 14: Mary J Blige as Special Guest Judge for Strength of a Woman’s “Purpose Ball: Bridging the Gap” in Partnership with Mary J. Blige, Pepsi, and Live Nation Urban at The Bank on May 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

At Newark's Prudential Center on Sunday, Mary J. Blige lit up the stage. Her 80-minute set marked three decades of music mastery during the "For My Fans" tour.

She strutted through the night in four striking looks. Giant LED walls framed her stage, which sparkled with her M.J.B. mark above. From behind the curtain, wearing pristine white, she started with "Take Me As I Am" while her six musicians set the groove.

The artist, whose records have reached millions of homes, flew high above fans during "A Dream." After touching down, she launched into her chart-toppers.

"You see me walk the walk. I'm not perfect. I'm still working on myself," Blige said.

Old hits mixed with fresh tracks from her 2024 release "Gratitude." Screens flashed clips from past talks and news bits about her 2018 split.

She paid tribute to Chaka Khan with "Sweet Thing" from her first album back in '92. After nailing "Good Morning Gorgeous," she stepped back to watch fans shine during "Everything" and "I'm Goin' Down."

Raw power peaked in "No More Drama." She and her dancers hit the floor as flames filled the screens. The night wrapped with crowd pleasers: "You Bring Me Joy," "Just Fine," and "Family Affair."

The Super Bowl performer kept the energy high. One lucky fan got the mic but broke down crying, too moved to sing along to "I'm Goin' Down."

Quick beats from the DJ filled the gaps between her quick changes.