Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Kitty Corner: Great Events, Adoptables, and Volunteer Opportunities

Debbie Mazella returned to her happy place, Karma Cat Rescue Society in Milltown to talk about a ton of events coming up, meet the newest volunteer named Holden, and ways…

Debbie Mazella
Cat with toy laying on its side.
Magic 98.3

Debbie Mazella returned to her happy place, Karma Cat Rescue Society in Milltown to talk about a ton of events coming up, meet the newest volunteer named Holden, and ways that you can support Karma Cat either in person or from home.   Check out our latest Kitty Corner video, and stay for the blooper at the end!

Visit the Karma Cat Rescue Society website for more details.

kitty corner
Debbie MazellaWriter
Debbie Mazella is the Program Director/Brand Manager of Magic 98.3 and is also on the air weekdays from 10am to 5pm. She has been with the station for 17 years. Before working for Magic, Debbie was the Kitty Ambassador to the Furry Republic of Whiskers and Belly Rubs. You'll find Debbie covered in cat hair while filming Magic 98.3's monthly "Kitty Corner" videos, and she's also the content creator for the online music feature "On The Verge." When not creating content or talking on the air, you'll find Debbie rooting for the Mets, Rangers or Seahawks or sipping a cocktail at a concert.
Related Stories
TNR Today For No Kittens Tomorrow!
Local NewsTNR Today For No Kittens Tomorrow!
Meow-Maste
Kitty CornerMeowmaste Yoga with Kitties
Aroogas Dine to Donate
Kitty CornerAroogas Dine to Donate
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect