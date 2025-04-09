Kitty Corner: Great Events, Adoptables, and Volunteer Opportunities
Debbie Mazella returned to her happy place, Karma Cat Rescue Society in Milltown to talk about a ton of events coming up, meet the newest volunteer named Holden, and ways…
Visit the Karma Cat Rescue Society website for more details.
Debbie Mazella is the Program Director/Brand Manager of Magic 98.3 and is also on the air weekdays from 10am to 5pm. She has been with the station for 17 years. Before working for Magic, Debbie was the Kitty Ambassador to the Furry Republic of Whiskers and Belly Rubs. You'll find Debbie covered in cat hair while filming Magic 98.3's monthly "Kitty Corner" videos, and she's also the content creator for the online music feature "On The Verge." When not creating content or talking on the air, you'll find Debbie rooting for the Mets, Rangers or Seahawks or sipping a cocktail at a concert.