SZA Fought for Ben Stiller in ‘Drive’ Music Video & Not John Cena

Imagine having to choose between John Cena and Ben Stiller for your music video—tough call, right? Well, not for SZA. She knew exactly who she wanted, and she wasn’t about…

Kayla Morgan
SZA performs onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans,
(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Imagine having to choose between John Cena and Ben Stiller for your music video—tough call, right? Well, not for SZA. She knew exactly who she wanted, and she wasn’t about to back down.

Last year, when SZA dropped the video for her song Drive,” she was over the moon to have Ben Stiller behind the wheel—literally. But fun fact: that spot almost went to WWE legend and actor John Cena… until SZA stepped in.

While chatting with Stiller on the Severance podcast, SZA couldn’t help but gush about how thrilled she was to work with him—and how close she came to losing him.

“I can’t thank you enough. I can’t even believe you said yes,” she said. “Full transparency, right – they tried to get me to concede to John Cena and I was like, ‘No.’”

She added, “I love John Cena. Shoutout to fine ass John Cena. I was like, ‘No, I need my Ben, please.’ I can’t even believe you said yes. They were like, ‘No, no, no, it’s too far-fetched, it’s never gonna happen.’ And I was like, ‘Okay, well, I can’t see it any other way.’”

In the music video, Stiller’s driving a car late at night, lip-syncing to Drive as the lyrics hit him hard—so hard that he closes his eyes and swerves into another lane.

If the scene feels a little familiar, it’s probably because it throws it back to Stiller’s 2003 performance in Jack Johnson’s Taylor,” where he also lip-synced his heart out. That throwback was exactly why SZA was set on having Stiller in her corner, not Cena.

Their friendship actually started thanks to SZA’s obsession with Severance, the moody, mind-bending series Stiller co-directs. She tweeted about her excitement for Season 2, saying: “Was tryna be polite but I really need a new season of severance right the f--- now.”

To which Stiller coolly replied:“Ok ok got it.”

Well, she got her wish! Season 2 just wrapped last month—and fittingly, her podcast appearance brought the whole thing full circle.

Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
