Madonna, Elton John End 20-Year Feud at SNL Meetup

In a surprising turn, music icons Madonna and Elton John patched up their long-running beef during a chance meeting backstage at Saturday Night Live. The two stars finally decided to make peace.

On social media, Madonna shared news of the makeup. "We finally buried the hatchet!!!" she wrote, alongside John's straightforward response: "Forgive Me."

Their beef started in 2002 when John slammed Madonna's Bond theme "Die Another Day." Things got worse two years later when he openly criticized her Best Live Act nomination at the Q Awards.

Over time, the drama grew. John took shots at her, calling her a "fairground stripper" and bashing her shows. Things hit a boiling point in 2012 when Madonna called Lady Gaga's music "reductive" - which ticked off John, given his close friendship with Gaga.

Peace signs showed up last October. John's charity gave props to Madonna's AIDS victim tribute during her Celebration Tour in a social media post.

Their SNL meetup was their first real talk about the bad blood since it all kicked off. During their chat, Madonna remembered how seeing John perform in Detroit when she was a teen inspired her to pursue music.

Now that they've made up, they might work together. Both stars have dropped hints about possibly making music together.