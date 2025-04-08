Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Madonna, Elton John End 20-Year Feud at SNL Meetup

In a surprising turn, music icons Madonna and Elton John patched up their long-running beef during a chance meeting backstage at Saturday Night Live. The two stars finally decided to…

Josh Faiola
Madonna and Elton John backstage
Madonna Facebook Page

In a surprising turn, music icons Madonna and Elton John patched up their long-running beef during a chance meeting backstage at Saturday Night Live. The two stars finally decided to make peace.

On social media, Madonna shared news of the makeup. "We finally buried the hatchet!!!" she wrote, alongside John's straightforward response: "Forgive Me."

Their beef started in 2002 when John slammed Madonna's Bond theme "Die Another Day." Things got worse two years later when he openly criticized her Best Live Act nomination at the Q Awards.

Over time, the drama grew. John took shots at her, calling her a "fairground stripper" and bashing her shows. Things hit a boiling point in 2012 when Madonna called Lady Gaga's music "reductive" - which ticked off John, given his close friendship with Gaga.

Peace signs showed up last October. John's charity gave props to Madonna's AIDS victim tribute during her Celebration Tour in a social media post.

Their SNL meetup was their first real talk about the bad blood since it all kicked off. During their chat, Madonna remembered how seeing John perform in Detroit when she was a teen inspired her to pursue music.

View the post on Facebook

Now that they've made up, they might work together. Both stars have dropped hints about possibly making music together.

This makeup ends a dramatic chapter in pop music history - a fight that lasted through countless shows, albums, and awards shows since the early 2000s.

Elton JohnMadonnaSNL
Josh FaiolaWriter
Related Stories
PinkPantheress Releases ‘Fancy That’ Track list
MusicPinkPantheress Releases ‘Fancy That’ Track listYvette DeLaCruz
SZA performs onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans,
MusicSZA Fought for Ben Stiller in ‘Drive’ Music Video & Not John CenaKayla Morgan
Justin Bieber’s Open Call for Collabs Draws Big Names, Including Drake
MusicJustin Bieber’s Open Call for Collabs Draws Big Names, Including DrakeKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect