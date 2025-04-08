Contests
IWF “Master of Chaos” Kevin Knight Drops in to Promote Next Charity Event

IWF (Independent Wrestling Federation) wrestler “Master of Chaos” Kevin Knight made another top rope, body slamming appearance in the Magic 98.3 studio to talk about the latest IWF charity event in New Jersey.

Over the past few years, they’ve raised thousands of dollars with wrestling matches for the Michael Robert Cammett Jr. Memorial Foundation at many popular live event fundraisers.

It’s time to get ready for another full-throttle family fun event as IWF Wrestling is returning to Nutley, New Jersey, for an adrenaline-charged live event this Saturday, April 12, 2024, for a 7:30 PM show. It’s at the Rec Center on Park Avenue in Nutley.

“IWF Wrestling: Unstoppable” features world-class athletes locked in intense competition of muscle and power, all to benefit the Greater Nutley Cancer Foundation, the Michael Robert Cammett Jr. Memorial Foundation, and other local charities.

The Memorial Foundation was established in memory of Independent Wrestling Federation Hall of Famer Golden Boy Michael Cammett, who tragically passed away in June 2021.  Cammett was a 2015 graduate of North Arlington High School and served as captain for Vikings Football, and the indoor and outdoor track and field teams. He also participated in the Vikings Athletic Council, National Honor Society, Students Against Destructive Decisions, Interact Club, and Student Council.

This upcoming IWF Wrestling Unstoppable event’s net proceeds will benefit the Greater Nutley Cancer Foundation. NCF has helped those in need in the greater Nutley and North Jersey area over the past fourteen years.

Interview with IWF “Master of Chaos” Kevin Knight

According to their website, the triple main event hosted by El Famoso Eloy Fiesta will include a Triple Main Event.

The IWF Tag Team Championship will feature Master of Chaos Kevin Knight & Supersonic KC Bonilla taking on First-Class Justin Adams & The Standard Bearer Chris Steeler.

​​​​​In the IWF Heavy Weight Championship, it’s Dark Oracle Sage challenging East Side Dave McDonald.

The night also features Patrick Sanchez vs. All-American Robert Atkins in the IWF American Championship.

​​​Fans will also see Janko Sons tangling with All-American Brian Atkins, a Tag Team Match with American Bulldog Ken Reedy and Phat Daddy Biggie Biggs taking on Prince Malcolm III and The Spectacle Ezon Leverett, and the IWF Women’s Championship with All-Star Michele Dee looking to take down The Iron Siren Skylar.

Get tickets at CampIWF.com

Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
