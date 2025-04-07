Rutgers University Plans Huge Campus Open House with Free Events on April 26

Rutgers University-New Brunswick is hosting its yearly open house on April 26. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., people can enjoy tons of activities across several New Jersey locations, all completely free.

Starting at 10:30 a.m., the energetic Marching Scarlet Knights kick things off with a parade on Seminary Place. Students will show off their skills with "Dracula" readings, while others teach visitors about staying safe in dorms.

Activities are spread across three main campus areas. On Busch Campus, the Health Village offers free health screenings and live surgery demos. There's even a giant colon display perfect for photos while learning about health.

Over at Cook/Douglass Campus, Ag Field Day brings farming to life. People can hang out with farm animals while seeing modern farming techniques. Students show how they take care of animals daily, from milking to feeding time.

All day long, visitors can pick up basic CPR skills. In the tech areas, enthusiastic engineering students show off cool new inventions that visitors can try out.

The action moves to SHI Stadium at 2 p.m. when the football team hits the field for their Scarlet-White Game. Anyone can come watch - you don't need tickets.

Looking for food? You won't have to go far. Every campus spot has good eats, from classic favorites to exciting new options.