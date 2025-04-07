NJ Ranks 5th Worst in US for Distracted Driving

A Latin man talking on the phone during driving with a scared Caucasian woman near him

New Jersey is one of the worst states for road safety. The state comes in fifth-worst in the country for distracted driving, with these avoidable crashes leading to more than a quarter of all traffic deaths. Research from Bader Scott Injury Lawyers shows a concerning pattern - distracted drivers are now involved in over half of the state's car accidents.

Most crashes happen between noon and 6 p.m., when roads are busiest and people get tired. Cell phones are the biggest problem, causing 22% of distraction-related crashes on NJ roads.

Drivers get distracted in three main ways. They stop thinking about driving, take their hands off the wheel, or look away from the road. Even quick things like eating, fixing hair, or messing with devices can cause crashes in just moments.

Young drivers are most at risk. People aged 20-39 make up almost half of all distraction-related crashes nationwide. In NJ, a distracted driver is involved in one out of every three deadly crashes each year.

The numbers are clear - using your phone makes you three times more likely to crash. City areas, with their busy intersections and constant distractions, see the most accidents.

Everyday activities become dangerous when driving. Watch for these common distractions:

Texting or using phones

Eating while driving

Fixing hair or makeup

Adjusting GPS

Changing music or radio

Ten years of crash data shows daytime hours are most dangerous. Risks are highest when streets get packed with afternoon drivers and people running errands.