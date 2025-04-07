Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Last Minute Nightmare Tax Scams to Avoid

Tax day, April 15th, is only about a couple days away. This year is the latest my wife, Kathleen, and I have our appointment scheduled to have our taxes done….

Joel Katz
Tax manila folder labeled Taxes 2024 sits on a computer keyboard.

A manila folder labeled Taxes 2024 sits on a computer keyboard.

J. Katz

Tax day, April 15th, is only about a couple days away. This year is the latest my wife, Kathleen, and I have our appointment scheduled to have our taxes done. As I mentioned in previous articles, we used to file as early as possible to get our refund quickly. However, those days of getting refunds are long gone.

I am so jealous of our friends who are confident enough to do their taxes themselves or have a family member calculate it for them. I don’t trust myself to add it up correctly. It's the paralyzing fear of making a mistake, and then facing the likelihood of being audited. Also, I may not be notified for up to seven years. No, thank you, Uncle Sam!

Whether you’ve completed your 2025 tax return yet or not, there are some things you need to be aware of to avoid headaches related to filing. One of them is scams where bad actors will try to access your personal information and steal your refund or, even worse, your identity.

Tax Scams to Avoid

Our Chief of Information Technology and Security informs everyone at Magic 98.3 of various scams. He shared, “Microsoft has observed several phishing campaigns using tax-related themes for social engineering to steal credentials and deploy malware.” These fake emails are targeting your inbox constantly, and without proper security and diligence, you’ll be heading towards a financial nightmare.

These devastating scams attempt to redirect you with URL shorteners, which are links that are changed, ideally to make them more manageable. However, they can direct you to a completely different web address than you were attempting to access. You think you’re at a reputable site, and then you unknowingly share your personal information with a Cyber Threat Actor (CTA).

We've also been repeatedly warned to look out for QR codes that are contained in malicious attachments. The CTA creates them to abuse legitimate services like file-hosting services and business profile pages to avoid detection.

CTA’s are constantly using these various social engineering techniques and tax-themed emails during tax season to deliver malware and scam as many people as possible.
It’s important for everyone to know that the Internal Revenue Service does not initiate contact with taxpayers by email, text messages, or social media to request personal or financial information. 

To be succinct, don’t click on anything ever! Just kidding, but you need to make sure you’re very careful about what links you choose to open, and where you decide to share your personal information.

Tax DayTax ReturnsTaxes
Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
Related Stories
Man and woman taking a selfie in front of bushkill falls
LifestyleOur Hiking Trip to Bushkill FallsJoel Katz
April Fool's prank a house is decorated with lights and reindeer in April
LifestyleGetting Pranksters and Prankees Ready for April Fool’s DayJoel Katz
Diaper Drive 2025 v2_Featured
Local NewsDiaper Drive 2025Michael Bufis
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect