Carvana Plans New Jersey Auction Center, Creating 200 Jobs

Exchange money and car keys. Insurance, loan concept. Deal of buying or renting a car

Carvana Co. will merge operations at its Manville, New Jersey, site, adding 200 workers to the area. The sprawling 100-acre site will now serve both car buyers and sellers through combined auction and inspection services.

"By integrating Carvana reconditioning capabilities at ADESA New Jersey, we are using our existing infrastructure to drive new customer benefits while also increasing our total production capacity and growing more efficient as a company," said Brian Boyd, senior vice president of inventory at Carvana, to NJBIZ.

This move builds on Carvana's $2.2 billion purchase of ADESA's U.S. auction network in 2022. The deal brought 56 locations to Carvana, with buildings covering 6.5 million square feet across 4,000 acres.

For three decades, the Manville site has served car buyers. While keeping its current footprint, the site will now offer more services to customers.

Local buyers will see quicker delivery times. Some vehicles might be ready within 24 hours. The site will keep running auctions both online and in person.

New jobs will range from basic roles to technical positions. The company's job board shows spots open in car inspection, repair work, and auction management.

"This Megasite facility will help drive faster delivery speeds for local car buyers, a more robust auction offering for local commercial customers, and more job opportunities for future team members in central New Jersey," Boyd added.

By mixing retail and wholesale services in one spot, cars should move from inspection to sale much faster. The site aims to cut wait times while keeping quality standards high.

