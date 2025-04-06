Jason Kelce’s Hype Band Coming to Highland Park, NJ

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Jason Kelce and Bert Kreischer attend Wondery x The New Heights House Party Hosted by Jason Kelce on February 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Anyone who listens to Magic 98.3 in the morning probably knows that I’m a Philadelphia Eagles fan. Growing up in Philly, there’s was never a thought about cheering for any other team.

I’m unapologetic about it, and so are all of my friends who are New York Giants and New York Jets fanatics. That’s just the way it is, a mutual respect, even though our uncompromising allegiances are with rival teams.

However, it’s nice when we can agree on something related to football, like our disdain for the Dallas Cowboys, or players whom you have a mutual respect for, even though they’re on the opposing side of the field.

Jason Kelce is one of those players. He’s a lovable, fun player who is adored by many, even though he was an Eagle before his retirement last year. Thanks to the Eagles' successes in recent years, he’s become a national celebrity through his podcast, “New Heights” with his brother and Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce. Travis’s relationship with Taylor Swift also helped increase Jason’s popularity.

We’ve also gotten to know Jason’s family, including his wife, Kylie Kelce, and her podcast “Not Gonna Lie.”

Jason and Kylie just welcomed their fourth daughter, Finnley 'Finn' Anne Kelce. Finn has three older sisters, Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett.

Jason Kelce Hype Band Coming to Highland Park, NJ

This event is not for kids as Jason’s backup band, Snack Time, is coming to Highland Park, New Jersey. They will be the headline performer at the Anja Fest on Saturday, April 19th.

New York and Philadelphia can come together in New Jersey with a common love. COO Kirill Satanovsky says, "Anja Fest is a celebration of New Jersey's Cannabis culture. Our vision was to create a music festival that brings together the Highland Park and New Jersey community. It will be an unforgettable feel-good day of music, food, art, and activities.”



Here's the details:

Date and time: Saturday, April 19th, 2025, 1-7 pm.

Location: 225 Woodbridge Avenue, Highland Park, NJ 08904