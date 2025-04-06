Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Jason Kelce’s Hype Band Coming to Highland Park, NJ

Anyone who listens to Magic 98.3 in the morning probably knows that I’m a Philadelphia Eagles fan. Growing up in Philly, there’s was never a thought about cheering for any…

Joel Katz
Jason Kelce and Bert Kreischer attend Wondery x The New Heights House Party Hosted by Jason Kelce on February 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Bert laughs while Jason puts his hand on his chin, wearing a black sleeveless shirt. They're both holding drinks

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Jason Kelce and Bert Kreischer attend Wondery x The New Heights House Party Hosted by Jason Kelce on February 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The New Heights)

Anyone who listens to Magic 98.3 in the morning probably knows that I’m a Philadelphia Eagles fan. Growing up in Philly, there’s was never a thought about cheering for any other team.

I’m unapologetic about it, and so are all of my friends who are New York Giants and New York Jets fanatics. That’s just the way it is, a mutual respect, even though our uncompromising allegiances are with rival teams.

However, it’s nice when we can agree on something related to football, like our disdain for the Dallas Cowboys, or players whom you have a mutual respect for, even though they’re on the opposing side of the field.

Jason Kelce is one of those players. He’s a lovable, fun player who is adored by many, even though he was an Eagle before his retirement last year. Thanks to the Eagles' successes in recent years, he’s become a national celebrity through his podcast, “New Heights” with his brother and Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce. Travis’s relationship with Taylor Swift also helped increase Jason’s popularity.

We’ve also gotten to know Jason’s family, including his wife, Kylie Kelce, and her podcast “Not Gonna Lie.”

Jason and Kylie just welcomed their fourth daughter, Finnley 'Finn' Anne Kelce. Finn has three older sisters, Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett.

Jason Kelce Hype Band Coming to Highland Park, NJ

This event is not for kids as Jason’s backup band, Snack Time, is coming to Highland Park, New Jersey. They will be the headline performer at the Anja Fest on Saturday, April 19th.

New York and Philadelphia can come together in New Jersey with a common love. COO Kirill Satanovsky says, "Anja Fest is a celebration of New Jersey's Cannabis culture. Our vision was to create a music festival that brings together the Highland Park and New Jersey community. It will be an unforgettable feel-good day of music, food, art, and activities.”

Here's the details:

Date and time: Saturday, April 19th, 2025, 1-7 pm.

Location: 225 Woodbridge Avenue, Highland Park, NJ 08904

Age requirement: 21+

Jason KelceTravis Kelce
Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
Related Stories
2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Champion celebrate their win as streamers fall onto the court
Local NewsThe Best NCAA Men’s Basketball TournamentJoel Katz
Things To Do in New Jersey This Weekend: April 4-April 6
Local NewsThings To Do in New Jersey This Weekend: April 4-April 6Josh Faiola
close up driver woman hand holding smartphone for using GPS navigation of travel destination and swipe for reading data on web browser or texting message online for contact while parking , journey lifestyle concept
Local NewsNew Jersey Commits $1 Million to Fight Phone Use While DrivingJosh Faiola
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect