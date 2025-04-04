Justin Bieber Teases New Clothing Brand, SKYLRK

Justin Bieber appears to be gearing up for the launch of a new clothing brand called SKYLRK, based on a series of Instagram posts he’s been sharing.

It started with a simple, captionless post: a photo displaying an array of colorful sweatshirt sleeves, each marked with the brand’s logo. Shortly after, Bieber followed up with another post, this time tagging @skylrk and showing more sleeves lined up in a row, along with a collection of beanies.

A closer look at the background of one image reveals a mood board filled with street-style photos of Bieber himself, seemingly wearing SKYLRK pieces—suggesting this project has been in development for some time.

Over the next 24 hours, Bieber continued to post about SKYLRK, unveiling the brand’s logo in different colors, followed by images of a sweatshirt with the logo on the back, a collection of sunglasses, and a sleek, sky-blue puffer-style phone case.

The final post in this rollout was a video featuring an AI-generated Bieber riding his bike to a house while Eddie Benjamin’s MANIAC plays. Upon arriving, he notices a teddy bear floating in the pool with the word “Drew” on it. After watching it drift away, he enters the house and sets it on fire. As he walks away, an AI Hailey Bieber appears, and the two share a kiss before leaving together, pushing a baby stroller. They walk toward a building with a roof shaped like the SKYLRK logo.

All signs indicate that SKYLRK has been in development for a while. On March 31, Bieber posted a photo with footwear designer Finn Rush-Taylor, captioning it: “D--- me and this fool Finn cookinnnnnggggggg ‘Finn and Justin trainer team,’” and tagging @skylrk and @finn.rushtaylor.

Rush-Taylor’s Instagram suggests this collaboration has been in motion for some time. A post from March 14, 2024, featured the SKYLRK logo, and a month later, he shared another post that included images of Bieber inspecting shoes, the SKYLRK symbol, and a screenshot of his “2021 goals” list, which included: “…Work with Justin Bieber.”

That same day, designer Khaila also shared an image of the logo and the same photo of Bieber examining shoes, hinting that the three have been working on the brand together.