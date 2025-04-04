9am: Melissa Etheridge and Joss Stone
Listen to Joel Katz in the Morning all week at 9am and call the Value City Furniture Line for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Melissa Etheridge and Joss Stone at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Thursday, April 24th! Tickets on sale now at njpac.org!
Melissa Etheridge is one of the greatest American singer songwriters of all time. With hits like “I’m the Only One,” “Come to My Window” and “I Want to Come Over'', it's no surprise that she has two Grammy Awards and countless additional honors. She has solidified herself as an icon with raw, confessional songs that speak to the world about love, heartbreak, and hope.
Grammy Award winning artist Joss Stone took the world by storm at just 16-years old when her debut album was released, and she never let up. Her vocals shine on tracks like “Super Duper Love,” “Fell in Love with a Boy,” and “The Love We Had (Stays on My Mind)". Plus, “Cry Baby”/“Piece of My Heart” highlights an awesome duet with Melissa Etheridge.
At 9am from 4/7/25 to 4/11/25, call 732-545-8275 to enter this on-air contest. Five (5) random entrants will win a pair of tickets to see Melissa Etheridge and Joss Stone at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center valued at $118.00 (plus fees), courtesy of the New Jersey Performing Arts Center. Must be at least 18 years old and legal residents of the United States. Unless otherwise specified, listeners are eligible to win in station’s contests; a prize valued under $600 only once every seven (7) days and a prize valued at $600 or more, only once every thirty (30) days. Only one winner per household (whether related or not) is permitted in any contest. Otherwise, WMGQ's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.