9am: Melissa Etheridge and Joss Stone

Melissa Etheridge is one of the greatest American singer songwriters of all time. With hits like “I’m the Only One,” “Come to My Window” and “I Want to Come Over'', it's no surprise that she has two Grammy Awards and countless additional honors. She has solidified herself as an icon with raw, confessional songs that speak to the world about love, heartbreak, and hope.

Grammy Award winning artist Joss Stone took the world by storm at just 16-years old when her debut album was released, and she never let up. Her vocals shine on tracks like “Super Duper Love,” “Fell in Love with a Boy,” and “The Love We Had (Stays on My Mind)". Plus, “Cry Baby”/“Piece of My Heart” highlights an awesome duet with Melissa Etheridge.

