8:20am: James Arthur
Listen to Joel Katz in the Morning all week at 8:20am and call the Value City Furniture Line for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see James Arthur at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City on Saturday, June 28th!
With 40 million monthly listeners on Spotify and major collaborations with artists such as Alok, Sigala, Marshmello, and many more, James Arthur is a force to be reckoned with. His tracks range from pop and R&B, to soul, rock, and even rap. His incredible vocals know no boundaries.
His album "Back from the Edge" debuted at #1 on the UK charts and went multi-platinum worldwide, while three other albums - "James Arthur (Deluxe)", "YOU" and "It'll All Make Sense In The End" - were within the Top 3 of the UK charts.
James' hit single "Say You Won't Let Go" achieved nearly 4 billion streams worldwide and reached #1 in more than 10 countries. It generated multi-platinum status across the globe.
At 8:20am from 4/4/25 to 4/11/25, call 732-545-8275 to enter this on-air contest. Five (5) random entrants will win a pair of tickets (4) to see James Arthur at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City valued at $118.00 (plus fees), courtesy of Ocean Casino Resort. Must be at least 18 years old and legal residents of the United States. Unless otherwise specified, listeners are eligible to win in station’s contests; a prize valued under $600 only once every seven (7) days and a prize valued at $600 or more, only once every thirty (30) days. Only one winner per household (whether related or not) is permitted in any contest. Otherwise, WMGQ's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.