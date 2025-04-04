8:20am: James Arthur

Listen to Joel Katz in the Morning all week at 8:20am and call the Value City Furniture Line for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see James Arthur at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City on Saturday, June 28th! Tickets on sale at ticketmaster.com.

With 40 million monthly listeners on Spotify and major collaborations with artists such as Alok, Sigala, Marshmello, and many more, James Arthur is a force to be reckoned with. His tracks range from pop and R&B, to soul, rock, and even rap. His incredible vocals know no boundaries.

His album "Back from the Edge" debuted at #1 on the UK charts and went multi-platinum worldwide, while three other albums - "James Arthur (Deluxe)", "YOU" and "It'll All Make Sense In The End" - were within the Top 3 of the UK charts.

James' hit single "Say You Won't Let Go" achieved nearly 4 billion streams worldwide and reached #1 in more than 10 countries. It generated multi-platinum status across the globe.

