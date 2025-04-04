7:20am: Friends Café Gift Card

The FRIENDS Café was first conceived when owner Mo noticed his wife Josephine's exceptional talent for baking after they got married in 1993. The risk of owning a culinary business, however, wasn't taken until 2018. The initial inception was actually a bakery, yet that proved to be too stressful. Thus, the idea of a café developed - leading to the FRIENDS Café in honor of the TV show, which Josephine and her daughter are big fans of.

