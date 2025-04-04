7:20am: Friends Café Gift Card
Listen to Joel Katz in the Morning all week at 7:20am and call the Value City Furniture Line for your chance to win a $25 Gift Card to the FRIENDS…
Listen to Joel Katz in the Morning all week at 7:20am and call the Value City Furniture Line for your chance to win a $25 Gift Card to the FRIENDS Café on Robinson Street in New Brunswick, plus a short stack of New Jersey Lottery Instant Games! Check out the menu and get more info at friendscaferobinsonstreet.com!
The FRIENDS Café was first conceived when owner Mo noticed his wife Josephine's exceptional talent for baking after they got married in 1993. The risk of owning a culinary business, however, wasn't taken until 2018. The initial inception was actually a bakery, yet that proved to be too stressful. Thus, the idea of a café developed - leading to the FRIENDS Café in honor of the TV show, which Josephine and her daughter are big fans of.
Like countless business, the FRIENDS Café had to pause during the COVID-19 pandemic. Through sheer determination, they persevered and won't be stopped by any obstacle. Check them out for delicious food and a warm, inviting atmosphere.
John Wick: Chapter 5 IS happening and we have the current details HERE.
At 7:20am from 4/7/25 to 4/11/25, call 732-545-8275 to enter this on-air contest. Five (5) random entrants will win a gift card for the Friends Cafe along with a short stack of NJ Lottery Instant Games valued at $35, courtesy of the Friends Cafe and the New Jersey Lottery. Must be at least 18 years old and legal residents of the United States. Unless otherwise specified, listeners are eligible to win in station’s contests; a prize valued under $600 only once every seven (7) days and a prize valued at $600 or more, only once every thirty (30) days. Only one winner per household (whether related or not) is permitted in any contest. Otherwise, WMGQ's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.