Our Hiking Trip to Bushkill Falls

To welcome the Spring Season, I took my wife, Kathleen, hiking at the beautiful Bushkill Falls in Bushkill, Pennsylvania. We lucked out with great weather. It was cloudy and in the mid-seventies, not bad for the last weekend in March. 

If you’ve never been there, it is worth the trip.  

In all, there are eight waterfalls. To reach them you need to hike through a maze of trails, boardwalk bridges with steps, and stone steps, a lot of steps. In total, there are 1200 steps.

The trials take you over and around streams of water bubbling over rocks.

As the waters begin to roll toward the Delaware River, they move through a gorge of slate rock and gigantic boulders with the stream’s bank lined by ferns, mosses, and wildflowers. It was a beautiful experience.

Several trails and bridges cover the area, and at almost every point, you are looking at the true beauty and wonder of nature.

There are four trails that are color-coded to allow you to choose the length and difficulty of the trail.

The green trail is considered the easiest with no climbing necessary. You’ll see the main waterfall, and the hike takes about 15 minutes.

The yellow trail is a bit more challenging. You’ll see several views of four different waterfalls.

The Blue Trail has more views and is a bit harder. It takes most people about an hour and fifteen minutes to complete.

We took the red trail which is the longest and most challenging trail. This trail is two miles long, and it took us roughly two hours to venture through the trails to view all eight waterfalls. The red trail is the only path that brings hikers to some of the most isolated sites in the park.

I would definitely go back to Bushkill Falls, but only on a pleasant, cool day. The hike was a challenge for both of us. We challenged ourselves by hiking the most difficult route, and as newbie hikers, we would most likely choose a less challenging hike in the future. But we did it, with no regrets.

The cost is twenty-two dollars per person. If you’re interested in more information, go to visitbushkillfalls.com.

You can also check out the best waterfall hikes in New Jersey at NJHiking.com

Hiking
