This Day in Top 40 History: April 2

April 2 was a significant day in Top 40 music history, including performances by Taylor Swift on her The Eras Tour and Olivia Rodrigo on her Guts World Tour.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Many popular artists, such as Taylor Swift during one of her biggest tours ever, had great shows on April 2:

2011: Singer Selena Gomez attended the Nickelodeon's 2011 Kids Choice Awards at the Galen Center at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, California. Justin Bieber also won Favorite Male Singer.

Singer Selena Gomez attended the Nickelodeon's 2011 Kids Choice Awards at the Galen Center at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, California. Justin Bieber also won Favorite Male Singer. 2023: As part of her mega The Eras Tour, Taylor Swift had a huge show at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. She had guests Gracie Abrams, MUNA, beabadoobee, and GAYLE with her on this ground-breaking tour.

As part of her mega The Eras Tour, Taylor Swift had a huge show at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. She had guests Gracie Abrams, MUNA, beabadoobee, and GAYLE with her on this ground-breaking tour. 2024: Olivia Rodrigo performed at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on April 2 with special guest Chappelle Roan on the Guts World Tour. Today, Chappell Roan is a Grammy-nominated singer known for her campy drag-queen style, and Olivia Rodrigo was once a Disney star.

Notable Recordings and Performances

April 2 had several amazing performances, including:

2023: Pop star The Kid LAROI performed and interacted with fans at his Bleed For You tour held at Colonial Life Arena, at the University of South Carolina. The Kid LAROI is known for hits such as "Without You" and "Thousand Miles."

Pop star The Kid LAROI performed and interacted with fans at his Bleed For You tour held at Colonial Life Arena, at the University of South Carolina. The Kid LAROI is known for hits such as "Without You" and "Thousand Miles." 2023: Singer Sabrina Carpenter performed at the Revolution Concert House and Event Center in Garden City, Idaho. This was a stop on her Short N Sweet Tour.

Singer Sabrina Carpenter performed at the Revolution Concert House and Event Center in Garden City, Idaho. This was a stop on her Short N Sweet Tour. 2023: Drake and J. Cole headlined the Dreamville Fest in Raleigh, North Carolina. Drake had the crowd singing with him on "I Will Always Love You," a song written by country star Dolly Parton and made famous by Whitney Houston for the movie The Bodyguard.

Industry Changes and Challenges

April 2 had cancellations due to COVID-19, but there was also an interesting sudden cancellation from AJR:

2020: Crooner Michael Buble had to reschedule his tour, which included a performance on April 2, due to restrictions from the devastating COVID-19 pandemic.

Crooner Michael Buble had to reschedule his tour, which included a performance on April 2, due to restrictions from the devastating COVID-19 pandemic. 2024: Indie band AJR suddenly canceled a show at the Norfolk Scope Arena in Virginia. The group said the venue was too small for their show and the expected size of the audience, and the City of Norfolk stated that they were disappointed with AJR's decision to cancel.