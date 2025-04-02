Somerset Patriots and Ambee Coffee Launch Limited Edition ‘Jersey Diners Blend’
The Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, the Somerset Patriots, has teamed up with Ambee Coffee to unveil the Jersey Diners Blend— a limited-edition dark roast specializing in New Jersey's iconic diner culture. An organic blend sourced with care from Colombia, Honduras, and Timor, it has rich notes of walnut, chocolate, and cherry. Selected through a blind taste test by Patriots staff, the roast captures a classic diner-style flavor while honoring Ambee Coffee's commitment to sustainability and chemical-free sourcing.
"Working with the Patriots staff on the limited-edition Jersey Diners blend has been a pleasure," said Ambee Coffee Founder & President Steven Chiocchi. "The challenge was to recreate a quintessential diner-style roast while incorporating Ambee's strong focus on organics and sustainability. With this blend, we knocked it out of the park! We're proud to be a Jersey-born company that has the opportunity to concoct a Jersey-themed product; after all, NJ is the diner capital of the country. We couldn't be more excited about this partnership and similar collaborations in the future."
Fans can purchase the Jersey Diners Blend at Ambee Coffee locations in Somerville, Raritan, and Warren or the Patriots Team Store at the ballpark. The product launch builds on the success of the team's 2024 Jersey Diners alternate identity, which led to a 42% increase in attendance at themed games. The campaign also received national acclaim, taking home the 'Best Alternate Identity in Minor League Baseball' title and a Golden Bobblehead for retail sales strategy at the 2024 MiLB Awards.
Ambee Coffee, owned by Bridgewater native Steven Chiocchi, has recently expanded its footprint thanks to a deal with Costco, which offers their gift cards. Pairing with the Patriots, however, is a triumph of a homegrown effort melding of local pride, inventive branding and quality java.