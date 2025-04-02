Somerset Patriots and Ambee Coffee Launch Limited Edition ‘Jersey Diners Blend’

The Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, the Somerset Patriots, has teamed up with Ambee Coffee to unveil the Jersey Diners Blend— a limited-edition dark roast specializing in New Jersey's iconic diner culture. An organic blend sourced with care from Colombia, Honduras, and Timor, it has rich notes of walnut, chocolate, and cherry. Selected through a blind taste test by Patriots staff, the roast captures a classic diner-style flavor while honoring Ambee Coffee's commitment to sustainability and chemical-free sourcing.

"Working with the Patriots staff on the limited-edition Jersey Diners blend has been a pleasure," said Ambee Coffee Founder & President Steven Chiocchi. "The challenge was to recreate a quintessential diner-style roast while incorporating Ambee's strong focus on organics and sustainability. With this blend, we knocked it out of the park! We're proud to be a Jersey-born company that has the opportunity to concoct a Jersey-themed product; after all, NJ is the diner capital of the country. We couldn't be more excited about this partnership and similar collaborations in the future."