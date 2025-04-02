New Jersey Commits $1 Million to Fight Phone Use While Driving

close up driver woman hand holding smartphone for using GPS navigation of travel destination and swipe for reading data on web browser or texting message online for contact while parking , journey lifestyle concept

New Jersey is giving out $1 million to 158 police departments to crack down on distracted driving. The money will help catch drivers who keep using their phones while driving.

The "Put the Phone Away or Pay" campaign runs through April 2025 to combat this deadly problem. Last year's numbers are scary - phone use and other distractions were involved in almost half of all crashes, killing 160 people and injuring 1,400 others.

"Staying focused behind the wheel is essential for preventing tragedies on roadways," said Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin.

State Police got the biggest chunk of money - $211,820 to patrol major highways. Officers will be all over the Turnpike and Garden State Parkway, looking to catch people breaking phone laws during National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

The fines are hefty. First time? You're looking at $200 to $400. Get caught again and it jumps to $800 plus three points that'll make your insurance skyrocket.

Last year's campaign caught tons of drivers. Cops handed out 9,000 tickets for phone use and gave another 4,800 tickets to careless drivers.

Things aren't looking good for New Jersey - it's the fifth worst state for distracted driving. Studies from Bader Scott Injury Lawyers show that one in four deadly crashes happens because drivers aren't paying attention.

AAA says there are three ways drivers get distracted: their mind wanders, their hands leave the wheel, or their eyes look away. And even when drivers think they're back to normal, these distractions can mess with them for another 20 seconds.