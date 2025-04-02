New Jersey Among States Most Likely to Survive an Alien Invasion

BERLIN, GERMANY – MARCH 20: Close up of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial statue on Mitte District of Berlin city on March 20, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. Berlin is the capital of Germany. A city-state and seat of the German government, it is one of the most important political, cultural, scientific, trade fair, economic, commercial and media centers in the world, and is also the most populous municipality in the European Union, with 3,721,459 inhabitants. After the fall of the wall (1989), Berlin became a center for the arts, design, media, music and fashion. Artists and creative people moved en masse to the city of Berlin. In 1991, the Bundestag decided to move the capital of reunified Germany to Berlin. The transfer of the institutional seats from Bonn to Berlin was completed in 1999, during the chancellorship of Gerhard Schröder. Berlin is one of the capitals of European cinema and is considered the capital of startups in Germany and an emerging international center for founders of innovative companies.

We watch a lot of shows about aliens in our house. I won’t run down the long list of all of them, but Ancient Aliens is number one. They’re always filled with conspiracy theories, but many times these hypotheses appear very believable.

I had the chance to speak with Giorgio Tsoukalos last year. Giorgio is the leading expert, Co-Executive Producer of the History Channel's Ancient Aliens, and publisher of Legendary Times Magazine, the world’s leading Ancient Astronaut research journal.

He told me, “There’s one place in South America called Puma Punku, and it’s in the highlands of Bolivia in the Andes, and it’s at an altitude of almost fourteen thousand feet. It’s a very desolate area, you can hardly breathe up there, and the oxygen is very concentrated. There’s this place where you have these magnificent, gigantic, red sandstone and grey andesite platforms,” Giorgio said that these were built with the knowledge “imparted by extraterrestrials.”

If you believe in aliens and that intelligent life exists on other planets, then you’re just like two-thirds of Americans who believe the same. Many also think Unidentified Flying Objects are a threat to the United States' national security.

The Pentagon recently revealed that more than seven hundred fifty UFOs were sighted and reported last year. Now, many people believe that we’re going to witness an extraterrestrial visit.

The researchers at GIGAcalculator have revealed the states most likely to survive an Alien Invasion, and some interesting results were discovered about New Jersey.

Virginia is the most likely to survive, and Nevada is not surprisingly the least likely. Nevada is home to Area 51, which is famous for its association with UFOs and alien activity.

New Jersey Alien Invasion Study Highlights

The Garden State landed at twenty-first, making it among the most likely to survive an alien invasion. New Jersey scored 7.15 out of 10. Jersey has had 3.14 UFO sightings per ten thousand people, averaging nearly two minutes each.