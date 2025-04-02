New Jersey Among States Most Likely to Survive an Alien Invasion
We watch a lot of shows about aliens in our house. I won’t run down the long list of all of them, but Ancient Aliens is number one. They’re always filled with conspiracy theories, but many times these hypotheses appear very believable.
I had the chance to speak with Giorgio Tsoukalos last year. Giorgio is the leading expert, Co-Executive Producer of the History Channel's Ancient Aliens, and publisher of Legendary Times Magazine, the world’s leading Ancient Astronaut research journal.
He told me, “There’s one place in South America called Puma Punku, and it’s in the highlands of Bolivia in the Andes, and it’s at an altitude of almost fourteen thousand feet. It’s a very desolate area, you can hardly breathe up there, and the oxygen is very concentrated. There’s this place where you have these magnificent, gigantic, red sandstone and grey andesite platforms,” Giorgio said that these were built with the knowledge “imparted by extraterrestrials.”
If you believe in aliens and that intelligent life exists on other planets, then you’re just like two-thirds of Americans who believe the same. Many also think Unidentified Flying Objects are a threat to the United States' national security.
The Pentagon recently revealed that more than seven hundred fifty UFOs were sighted and reported last year. Now, many people believe that we’re going to witness an extraterrestrial visit.
The researchers at GIGAcalculator have revealed the states most likely to survive an Alien Invasion, and some interesting results were discovered about New Jersey.
Virginia is the most likely to survive, and Nevada is not surprisingly the least likely. Nevada is home to Area 51, which is famous for its association with UFOs and alien activity.
New Jersey Alien Invasion Study Highlights
The Garden State landed at twenty-first, making it among the most likely to survive an alien invasion. New Jersey scored 7.15 out of 10. Jersey has had 3.14 UFO sightings per ten thousand people, averaging nearly two minutes each.
The study also took into account the number of hiding spots we have. They found that New Jersey has 0.16% area covered by water, 0.42% by forest, and over 140 caves. For protection, we have three law enforcement professionals per one thousand people, four scientists, and more than 25 healthcare professionals per one thousand residents.