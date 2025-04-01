Tasty Recipe: Tropical Fruits Fantasia
The tropics offer a great variety of fruits that will make this delicious and colorful recipe stand out. It will also make your mouth water even before tasting it!
Ingredients
- 8 ounces fat-free, sugar-free orange yogurt
- 5 medium strawberries, cut into halves
- 3 ounces honeydew melon, cut into slices (or 1/2 cup cut into cubes)
- 3 ounces cantaloupe melon, cut into slices (or 1/2 cup cut into cubes)
- 1 mango, peeled and seeded, cut into cubes
- 1 papaya, peeled and seeded, cut into cubes
- 3 ounces watermelon, seeded and cut into slices (or 1/2 cup cut into cubes)
- 2 oranges, seeded and cut into slices
- 1/2 cup unsweetened orange juice
Directions
Add yogurt and all fruits to a bowl and carefully mix together.
Pour orange juice over fruit mixture.
Mix well and serve 1/2 cup as your dessert.
