Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Tasty Recipe: Tropical Fruits Fantasia

Sponsored by: Saint Peter’s University Hospital The tropics offer a great variety of fruits that will make this delicious and colorful recipe stand out. It will also make your mouth…

Beasley Media NJ
Tasty Fruit
pilipphoto

Sponsored by: Saint Peter's University Hospital

The tropics offer a great variety of fruits that will make this delicious and colorful recipe stand out. It will also make your mouth water even before tasting it!

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces fat-free, sugar-free orange yogurt
  • 5 medium strawberries, cut into halves
  • 3 ounces honeydew melon, cut into slices (or 1/2 cup cut into cubes)
  • 3 ounces cantaloupe melon, cut into slices (or 1/2 cup cut into cubes)
  • 1 mango, peeled and seeded, cut into cubes
  • 1 papaya, peeled and seeded, cut into cubes
  • 3 ounces watermelon, seeded and cut into slices (or 1/2 cup cut into cubes)
  • 2 oranges, seeded and cut into slices
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened orange juice

Directions

Add yogurt and all fruits to a bowl and carefully mix together.

Pour orange juice over fruit mixture.

Mix well and serve 1/2 cup as your dessert. 

© 2000-2025 The StayWell Company, LLC. All rights reserved. This information is not intended as a substitute for professional medical care. Always follow your healthcare professional's instructions.

Saint Peter's University HospitalSaint Peters Recipes
Beasley Media NJWriter
Related Stories
Pharmacy
Saint Peter'sSaint Peter’s Healthcare System Announces Plan to Open First Specialty PharmacyBeasley Media NJ
Child with doctor and mother.
Saint Peter'sPediatric Surgery Capabilities At Saint Peter’s University Hospital
Woman holding baby in hospital bed.
Saint Peter'sWatch The Maternity Virtual Tour At Saint Peter’s University HospitalMaryann Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect