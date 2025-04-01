Tasty Recipe: Tropical Fruits Fantasia

The tropics offer a great variety of fruits that will make this delicious and colorful recipe stand out. It will also make your mouth water even before tasting it!

Ingredients

8 ounces fat-free, sugar-free orange yogurt

5 medium strawberries, cut into halves

3 ounces honeydew melon, cut into slices (or 1/2 cup cut into cubes)

3 ounces cantaloupe melon, cut into slices (or 1/2 cup cut into cubes)

1 mango, peeled and seeded, cut into cubes

1 papaya, peeled and seeded, cut into cubes

3 ounces watermelon, seeded and cut into slices (or 1/2 cup cut into cubes)

2 oranges, seeded and cut into slices

1/2 cup unsweetened orange juice

Directions

Add yogurt and all fruits to a bowl and carefully mix together.

Pour orange juice over fruit mixture.

Mix well and serve 1/2 cup as your dessert.