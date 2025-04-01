Meet Franklin Food Bank’s Natasha Joseph-Williams

Another month has arrived, which means I get a friendly visit from one of the fantastic staff members at Franklin Food Bank.

This time around, I was joined by Natasha Joseph-Williams, their dedicated Human Services Navigator, who joined the Franklin Food Bank team in January of this year.

Natasha's arrival marks a significant step in their commitment to providing comprehensive support to our neighbors in Central Jersey. At the Franklin Food Bank, they know that food insecurity is often combined with other challenges. These challenges include housing instability, unemployment, and limited access to essential benefits. They combat these issues through a holistic approach.

Natasha said, "What truly excites me about my role here is the opportunity to close the loop for the individuals and families we serve." Natasha’s work focuses on intake and assessment, and it helps them connect clients with resources like housing, employment support, and benefits assistance. Their approach helps them with long-term stability and self-sufficiency.

Natasha also shared, "From day one, I've experienced a culture of genuine care and respect. The staff and volunteers here are incredibly dedicated, and they truly see our clients as neighbors, not just numbers. This creates a supportive environment where we can work collaboratively to address the diverse needs of our community."

Later this month is the Tour de Franklin on April 27th at Franklin High School. Now in its 36th year, the charity bike ride is a cornerstone of the Franklin Food Bank's fundraising efforts. It’s an inspiring event that brings together people of all ages and abilities to support a vital cause.

Donate Your Time to Franklin Food Bank

The Franklin Food Bank invites everyone to join in supporting they’re mission. You can participate in the Tour de Franklin, volunteer your time, or spread the word about their services. Go to FranklinFoodBank.org to find out how you can get involved.

Check out my chat with Natasha here:

Franklin Food Bank Upcoming Events

Community Distribution: Wednesday, April 2nd, at First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens, 771 Somerset Street, Somerset, NJ 08873. Distribution begins at 11 am and runs until supplies last.

Flavor Workshop: This Friday, April 4th, at the Franklin Food Bank, 224 Churchill Avenue, Somerset, NJ, at 11 am.