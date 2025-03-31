Contests
Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein To Film 'Office Romance' in New Jersey, Looking for Extras

Netflix begins filming “Office Romance” this spring in Kenilworth, New Jersey, featuring Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein. The team is looking for local people to work as extras, particularly for scenes featuring…

Jim Mayhew
Neilson Barnard, Monica Schipper via Getty

Netflix begins filming "Office Romance" this spring in Kenilworth, New Jersey, featuring Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein. The team is looking for local people to work as extras, particularly for scenes featuring rich investors.

Lopez adds this to her Netflix lineup after "The Mother" (2023) and "Atlas" (2024). The 55-year-old star recently wowed viewers at Sundance with her performance in "Kiss of the Spider Woman."

Director Ol Parker is leading the project, known for his work on "The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel" and "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again."

Brett Goldstein, famous for "Ted Lasso," wrote the screenplay with Joe Kelly. Kelly, who grew up in Fair Lawn back in 1972, brings experience from "How I Met Your Mother" and "Saturday Night Live."

Interested in being an extra? Email your photos and info to romance@gwcnyc.com with the subject line “shareholder.” Be sure to include recent photos of yourself, your name, phone number, whether or not you are a New Jersey/New York local, your availability on April 2, whether or not you are a member of the Screen Actors Guild (the role is non-union), along with your height, weight and current sizes for costumes. Be ready to work when filming starts in April.

New Jersey continues to attract more movies and shows. Major TV and film projects keep picking the Garden State as their filming spot.

The team behind the movie is stacked with talent. While Goldstein got rave reviews for his "Ted Lasso" work, Lopez joins fresh off her musical success at Sundance. Both stars are also producing alongside Kelly.

The story offers meaty supporting roles, with the writers trying to put a fresh spin on rom-com standards through more complex characters.

Jim Mayhew
