Diaper Drive 2025
It’s our second annual Diaper Drive on Magic 98.3 to benefit The Central Jersey Diaper Bank!
We’re teaming up with Magyar Bank and Saint Peter’s University Hospital to help local families with supplies of diapers, baby wipes and more! Drop off locations include any Magyar Bank Branch and here at our studios at 78 Veronica Avenue in Somerset.
We'll be collecting donations from Monday, March 31st - Friday, May 23rd.
More info at magbank.com!
Magyar Bank Branch Locations
- Branchburg
- Edison - Tano Mall
- Edison - Inman Avenue
- Martinsville
- New Brunswick - Corporate Headquarters
- North Brunswick
- South Brunswick
The Magic 98.3 Street Team will be at the following locations from 12noon - 2pm
- North Brunswick on Monday April 14th
- New Brunswick (Corporate Headquarters) on Thursday April 17th
- Tano Mall on Thursday April 24th
- South Brunswick on Thursday May 1st
- Martinsville on Wednesday May 14th
