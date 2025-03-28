SZA Reacts to Chappell Roan Naming Her ‘Dream’ Collaboration
Earlier this month, SZA revealed that Taylor Swift is interested in working together, and now, Chappell Roan has named SZA her “dream” collaborator.
If you didn’t catch it, Chappell recently shared on Call Her Daddy that she would love to work with SZA. “F---, that would be good,” host Alex Cooper replied. SZA’s definitely on board too—she posted the clip to her Instagram Stories with the caption, “actually didn’t believe this quote when I saw it written til I saw it come out her mouth jus now CAUSE DEAD A-- SAME.” She finished her message with, “pls we must” and some sparkle emojis.
SZA has shown love for Chappell for a while now. Fans have noticed her regularly commenting on Chappell’s social media posts and supporting her music by sharing clips of her performances. One person on X said, "SZA been the Chappell Roan #1 FAN since months We want it and we want them to cook up the gayest song it will go #1 for 842992 weeks." Another person said, "sza always camped out in chappell roan’s comments is so real," also sharing screenshots.
Fans are definitely excited about the possibility of a collaboration.
On her press tour for One of Them Days, SZA also raved about the “Midwest Princess,” sharing that Chappell’s music is her go-to while driving. “Chappell Roan like stole my brain... she just owns it, she’s just like in there and dancing, she’s like popping out of an apple, she’s doing all kinds of stuff in there,” she said during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.