Six Flags Great Adventure Unveils New Flash Coaster, Retires Kingda Ka for 2025 Season

Starting tomorrow, visitors can experience an exciting new ride at Six Flags Great Adventure. The Flash: Vertical Velocity shoots riders backwards while the famous Kingda Ka makes its final run after almost 20 years of breaking records.

Unlike any other roller coaster in North America, this innovative ride sends people backward at incredible speeds, hitting 60 mph. The track curves through a stomach-dropping 172-foot climb before diving into a dizzying 180-degree spiral.

"This groundbreaking super boomerang coaster launches you forward and backward at 60 miles per hour, sending guests soaring 172 feet and twisting through a heart-pounding Zero-G roll," a park spokesman said to app.com.

Opening-day tickets begin at $40, good until June 30. The Jackson, New Jersey, park is open daily from May 22 through Labor Day weekend.

Passholders get early access at 11 a.m. during opening day celebrations. They'll also get special ride time on The Flash during the first few weeks. While the Wild Safari opens with the park, Hurricane Harbor doesn't open until May 17.

This exciting new addition is part of a massive $1 billion upgrade plan across all Six Flags parks. The two-year project looks to update older rides and improve guest facilities at every location.

As Kingda Ka comes down, its 19-year run as the world's tallest coaster comes to an end. Plans indicate that another thrilling launch coaster will take its place by 2026.

Wild Safari's vast property houses 1,200 animals from around the world. Guests continue to enjoy popular rides like the spooky Skull Mountain and the exciting Dark Knight.

Star-Spangled Nights and Holiday in the Park highlight the 2025 schedule. Keep in mind the park is now cashless for all purchases.