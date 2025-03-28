8:20am: Rock And Roll Playhouse Plays The Music Of Prince And More For Kids

Listen to Joel Katz in the Morning all week at 8:20am and call the Value City Furniture Line for your chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to see the Rock and Roll Playhouse play the music of Prince and more for kids at the Brooklyn Bowl in Brooklyn on Sunday, April 27th! Buy tickets now at brooklynbowl.com!

Most parents would love to take their kids to see their favorite bands, but the environment at the rock show isn't always family friendly. Enter Rock and Roll Playhouse, a touring concert series that boasts its family centered atmosphere while bringing the rock down to the level the kids can understand. With the show usually starting some time around noon, it's perfect to bring the little ones to without worrying about getting them home in time for bed.

The Rock and Roll Playhouse has a catalogue that even a wedding DJ would be jealous of, ranging from Billy Joel and The Beatles, to Chapel Roan, to blink-182, even the Grateful Dead. This time around, they are bringing on the "Purple Rain", as they center their show around the music of the legendary Prince. From "When Doves Cry" to "Kiss" and everything in between, you can expect all of the hits to be played. But don't go expecting your kids to only be listening to prince, in true cover band fashion, the band expands their material to other artists in a similar vein, further bringing them into the rock realm.

Miss the days of physical tickets? Click HERE to find out how to commemorate your favorite concerts in the digital age!