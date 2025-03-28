7:20am: The NJ Symphony Performs Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Listen to Joel Katz in the Morning all week at 7:20am and be caller number 9 to the Value City Furniture Studio Line for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Star Wars: The Force Awakens in Concert with New Jersey Symphony at State Theatre New Jersey Sunday April 13th at 3pm! Buy tickets at STNJ.org!

The New Jersey Symphony strikes back! The long-running series of movies screenings meeting the world of the symphony continues, and this April, the New Jersey Symphony is taking on the first of the Star Wars sequels, Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015). With the film on the screen and the talent of the symphony taking us on a journey to a galaxy far, far away, this experience is sure to bring joy to any young Padawan or Jedi Master alike.

2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens is the direct sequel to 1983's Return of the Jedi. The movie takes us back into the beloved Star Wars universe thirty years after the fall of the Galactic Empire. It follows a group of newcomers in a scavenger named Rey (Daisy Ridley), a former stormtrooper Finn (John Boyega), and a Resistance X-wing pilot Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), as well as the returning smuggler duo of Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Chewbacca. The film also introduces a new threat to the galaxy in the First Order, led by Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis) and warlord of the First Order Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

Also featured in Star Wars: The Force Awakens are the return of a number of fan-favorite characters such as the droids C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) and R2-D2, Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), and a brief appearance by Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) himself. Following the new trio along with Han and Chewbacca, the story takes us to new worlds, takes us through new threats, and brings us along on the search for the long-missing Luke Skywalker.

