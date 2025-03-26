JONASCON is Hitting the Road with the Jonas Brothers
After an epic kickoff at American Dream in New Jersey, the band is taking their fan experience on tour with them for the upcoming JONAS20: Living the Dream Tour.
According to PEOPLE, the first-ever JONASCON event made its debut on Sunday, March 23, and now, it’s popping up in 10 different cities during the band’s tour, which kicks off August 10 at MetLife Stadium.
The best part? If you have a ticket to one of these shows, JONASCON is free! Fans in New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Hershey, Toronto, Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Arlington, and L.A. can look forward to an interactive experience packed with Jonas-fied fun.
Expect some of the highlights from the event, plus exclusive surprises tailored to each city! We’re talking Camp Rock and Jonas Brothers karaoke, awesome art installations, Jonas trivia, and the Jonas Trading Post, where fans can apply to sell their custom JB merch. And keep an eye out for local business takeovers.
And of course, the tour itself is bringing some serious star power. Fans at the JONASCON pop-up cities will also get to see Marshmello, who teamed up with the guys on "Slow Motion" and "Leave Before You Love Me". Plus, All American Rejects and Boys Like Girls will be rocking the stage on select dates.
Check out the full list of stops below:
📍 Sun Aug 10 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
📍 Tue Aug 12 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park
📍 Thu Aug 14 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park
📍 Sun Aug 17 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
📍 Thu Aug 21 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
📍 Sat Aug 23 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
📍 Tue Aug 26 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
📍 Thu Aug 28 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park
📍 Sun Aug 31 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field
📍 Sat Sep 06 – Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium