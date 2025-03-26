Contests

JONASCON is Hitting the Road with the Jonas Brothers

After an epic kickoff at American Dream in New Jersey, the band is taking their fan experience on tour with them for the upcoming JONAS20: Living the Dream Tour. According…

Kayla Morgan
Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers
Noam Galai/Getty Images

After an epic kickoff at American Dream in New Jersey, the band is taking their fan experience on tour with them for the upcoming JONAS20: Living the Dream Tour.

According to PEOPLE, the first-ever JONASCON event made its debut on Sunday, March 23, and now, it’s popping up in 10 different cities during the band’s tour, which kicks off August 10 at MetLife Stadium.

The best part? If you have a ticket to one of these shows, JONASCON is free! Fans in New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Hershey, Toronto, Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Arlington, and L.A. can look forward to an interactive experience packed with Jonas-fied fun.

Expect some of the highlights from the event, plus exclusive surprises tailored to each city! We’re talking Camp Rock and Jonas Brothers karaoke, awesome art installations, Jonas trivia, and the Jonas Trading Post, where fans can apply to sell their custom JB merch. And keep an eye out for local business takeovers.

And of course, the tour itself is bringing some serious star power. Fans at the JONASCON pop-up cities will also get to see Marshmello, who teamed up with the guys on "Slow Motion" and "Leave Before You Love Me". Plus, All American Rejects and Boys Like Girls will be rocking the stage on select dates.

Check out the full list of stops below:

📍 Sun Aug 10 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
📍 Tue Aug 12 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park
📍 Thu Aug 14 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park
📍 Sun Aug 17 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
📍 Thu Aug 21 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
📍 Sat Aug 23 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
📍 Tue Aug 26 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
📍 Thu Aug 28 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park
📍 Sun Aug 31 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field
📍 Sat Sep 06 – Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium

Jonas Brothers
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
