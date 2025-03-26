BLACKPINK’S Lisa is a Belieber: ‘Everyone Was a Bieber Fan When They Were Young’

There’s a new K-pop crossover in town, or at least, that’s what we hope!

In a recent interview with The Guardian, BLACKPINK’s Lisa revealed that she was a Belieber back in the day, and frankly, we’re not even surprised. I mean, who wasn’t?

Lisa’s Honest Playlist

Lisa revealed that she knows the lyrics to “Baby” by heart. The K-pop superstar added, “I think everyone was a Bieber fan when they were young. I met him a few years ago, but just for a quick ‘hi.’ I didn’t tell him how much I loved him because I’m too shy.”

When she met Rihanna, however, she was able to tell her how much she loved her. She also considers bad girl RiRi’s “Work” the best song to play at a party because it “lifts everyone’s spirits.”

In the same interview, the Thai rapper and singer also revealed that the first song she fell in love with was Britney Spears’ “Baby One More Time.” It was her cousin who introduced her to the Princess of Pop. After listening to the song and watching the music video, Lisa was smitten. No wonder she dances like that! She was influenced as a child by none other than Britney!

Lisa revealed she auditioned for BLACKPINK by singing "Ice Cream Freeze (Let’s Chill)" by Miley Cyrus. She shared that the day she auditioned, there were 1,000 people, and she never thought she would be chosen. As for the reason why she chose that song, she said, “It’s a fun song and good to dance to, so I think it really suited my style.”

The Guardian also asked the “Rockstar” singer about the song she can no longer listen to. She admitted that it’s one of their songs! Lisa clarified that she can’t listen to “Boombayah” anymore—not because of the song itself, but because “the dance moves are really aggressive” and “there’s a lot of whipping your head, so it’s really intense to perform.”

What’s Next for Lisa?

Lisa has had a busy 2025 so far. She released her solo album, Alter Ego, on February 28, and her comic company, Lalisa Comics, in partnership with Zero Zero Entertainment, launched its first graphic novel titled Alter-Ego: The Official Comic. She also made history by performing at the 97th Academy Awards, becoming the first K-pop act to perform at the Oscars. Additionally, she’s part of the highly acclaimed TV series The White Lotus, which is currently streaming.