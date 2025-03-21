Contests

Music Legends Unite to Record “ONE – Voices for Tanzania”

There are many things we take for granted every day in New Jersey, and one is clean water. Other places throughout the world are not as fortunate. Almost half of…

Joel Katz
Pat Boone and other stars are pictured discussing ONE - Voices for Tanzania with the logo in the background

Pat Boone and other stars are pictured discussing ONE – Voices for Tanzania with the logo in the background

CreditPatBooneEnterprises

There are many things we take for granted every day in New Jersey, and one is clean water. Other places throughout the world are not as fortunate.

Almost half of the people living in Tanzania do not have access to clean water. The women and children walk more than three miles daily to get water. That’s the closest place to get contaminated water for drinking, cooking, and washing.

Several stars such as the members of the country music group Alabama, Deborah Allen, Billy Dean, Larry Gatlin, Vince Gill, Lee Greenwood, Wendy Moten, and Pam Tillis have joined Pat Boone to bring clean water and necessities to the people of Tanzania in East Africa.

Together they recorded “ONE - Voices for Tanzania.” Proceeds from the project will help fund clean water initiatives, as well as provide food resources, health services, and education for the people of Tanzania.

During my recent conversation with Pat Boone, we discussed where here used to live in New Jersey and the song he wrote to help create awareness and inspire donations for the cause. Also, as requested by my mother, I asked him about his white buck shoes. Check out the interview here...

“ONE - Voices for Tanzania” debuts today March 21st, just ahead of World Water Day. World Water Day began in 1993 and is a global United Nations observance held annually on March 22nd.

In 2010, Pat and his late wife Shirley Boone established the Pat Boone Family Life Center in Loiborsoit, Tanzania. It’s provided funding for a deep water well, a school, The Shirley Boone Vegetable Garden, and a community center, offering the important health services needed by the families in the area.

They work in conjunction with WorldServe International, a non-profit organization that works to provide clean water, sanitation, education, and economic opportunities in Africa. To donate or for more information go to onefortanzania.org/Give

Charitygivingwater
Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
Related Stories
Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Drop Joint Album ‘I Said I Love You First’ with New Music Video
MusicSelena Gomez & Benny Blanco Drop Joint Album ‘I Said I Love You First’ with New Music VideoKayla Morgan
Demi Lovato performs onstage during Global Citizen Live wearing an all black ensemble
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: March 21Kristina Hall
Jack Harlow & Doja Cat Team Up for ‘Just Us’: Fans Are Losing It
MusicJack Harlow & Doja Cat Team Up for ‘Just Us’: Fans Are Losing ItKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect