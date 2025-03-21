Music Legends Unite to Record “ONE – Voices for Tanzania”

Pat Boone and other stars are pictured discussing ONE – Voices for Tanzania with the logo in the background

There are many things we take for granted every day in New Jersey, and one is clean water. Other places throughout the world are not as fortunate.

Almost half of the people living in Tanzania do not have access to clean water. The women and children walk more than three miles daily to get water. That’s the closest place to get contaminated water for drinking, cooking, and washing.

Several stars such as the members of the country music group Alabama, Deborah Allen, Billy Dean, Larry Gatlin, Vince Gill, Lee Greenwood, Wendy Moten, and Pam Tillis have joined Pat Boone to bring clean water and necessities to the people of Tanzania in East Africa.

Together they recorded “ONE - Voices for Tanzania.” Proceeds from the project will help fund clean water initiatives, as well as provide food resources, health services, and education for the people of Tanzania.

During my recent conversation with Pat Boone, we discussed where here used to live in New Jersey and the song he wrote to help create awareness and inspire donations for the cause. Also, as requested by my mother, I asked him about his white buck shoes. Check out the interview here...

“ONE - Voices for Tanzania” debuts today March 21st, just ahead of World Water Day. World Water Day began in 1993 and is a global United Nations observance held annually on March 22nd.

In 2010, Pat and his late wife Shirley Boone established the Pat Boone Family Life Center in Loiborsoit, Tanzania. It’s provided funding for a deep water well, a school, The Shirley Boone Vegetable Garden, and a community center, offering the important health services needed by the families in the area.