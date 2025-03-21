Impossible Question: Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII

Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII, the groundbreaking 1972 film directed by Adrian Maben, returns to theaters, now digitally re-mastered in 4K from the original 35mm footage with enhanced audio. Set in the hauntingly beautiful ruins of the ancient Roman Amphitheater in Pompeii, Italy, the film captures Pink Floyd performing an intimate concert without an audience. Filmed in October 1971, the performance features unforgettable tracks such as “Echoes,” Additionally, the film includes rare behind-the-scenes glimpses of the band working on The Dark Side of the Moon at Abbey Road Studios.

