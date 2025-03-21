7:20am: Hollywood Medium Tyler Henry

Listen to Joel Katz in the Morning all week at 7:20am and be caller number 9 to the Value City Furniture Studio Line for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Hollywood Medium Tyler Henry “An Evening of Hope and Healing with Audience Readings” at State Theatre New Jersey Wednesday June 4th at 7:30pm! Tickets on-sale at stnj.org.

Hollywood Medium Tyler Henry brings his sold-out national Live Show tour to the State Theatre New Jersey on Wednesday June, 6th. During his life-changing Live Show An Evening of Hope and Healing Tyler explains how he communicates with the other side and gives jaw-dropping Live Audience Readings. Tyler’s incredibly accurate, personal Live Readings of audience members often bring everyone to tears - giving them proof, hope, and understanding that “Our loved ones never really leave us.”

Tyler was born with a unique gift that enables him to help countless people acquire closure, comfort, and proof that consciousness transcends physical death. As an evidence-based medium, his ability to provide detail-oriented specifics has quickly captured the attention of millions - even turning the most ardent skeptics into believers.

He continues to be the most sought-after medium as seen through his readings of celebrities and non-celebrities alike. Tyler is also a best-selling author with two books - Between Two Worlds–Lessons From The Other Side and Here and Hereafter.

