7:20am: Hollywood Medium Tyler Henry
Listen to Joel Katz in the Morning all week at 7:20am and be caller number 9 to the Value City Furniture Studio Line for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Hollywood Medium Tyler Henry “An evening of hope and healing with audience readings” at State Theatre New Jersey Wednesday June 4th at 7:30pm!
Listen to Joel Katz in the Morning all week at 7:20am and be caller number 9 to the Value City Furniture Studio Line for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Hollywood Medium Tyler Henry “An Evening of Hope and Healing with Audience Readings” at State Theatre New Jersey Wednesday June 4th at 7:30pm! Tickets on-sale at stnj.org.
Hollywood Medium Tyler Henry brings his sold-out national Live Show tour to the State Theatre New Jersey on Wednesday June, 6th. During his life-changing Live Show An Evening of Hope and Healing Tyler explains how he communicates with the other side and gives jaw-dropping Live Audience Readings. Tyler’s incredibly accurate, personal Live Readings of audience members often bring everyone to tears - giving them proof, hope, and understanding that “Our loved ones never really leave us.”
Tyler was born with a unique gift that enables him to help countless people acquire closure, comfort, and proof that consciousness transcends physical death. As an evidence-based medium, his ability to provide detail-oriented specifics has quickly captured the attention of millions - even turning the most ardent skeptics into believers.
He continues to be the most sought-after medium as seen through his readings of celebrities and non-celebrities alike. Tyler is also a best-selling author with two books - Between Two Worlds–Lessons From The Other Side and Here and Hereafter.
Calling all Marvel Fans! Will Paul Rudd's Ant-Man be in Avengers: Doomsday?! Find out HERE.
At 7:20am from 3/24/25 to 3/28/25, call 732-545-8275 to enter this on-air contest. Five (5) random entrants will win a pair of tickets to see Hollywood Medium Tyler Henry at the State Theatre New Jersey valued at $79.00 each (plus fees), courtesy of the State Theatre New Jersey. Must be at least 18 years old and legal residents of the United States. Unless otherwise specified, listeners are eligible to win in station’s contests; a prize valued under $600 only once every seven (7) days and a prize valued at $600 or more, only once every thirty (30) days. Only one winner per household (whether related or not) is permitted in any contest. Otherwise, WMGQ's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.