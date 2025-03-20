Ed Sheeran Teases ‘Azizam’ With Studio Dance Party & Album Update
On Wednesday (March 19), Ed Sheeran announced that his new album is officially finished, and the lead single is on the way.
To celebrate, Sheeran shared a video from the studio with producer Ilya Salmanzadeh, where he couldn’t help but dance along to his unreleased track, “Azizam.”
“And if love’s just a game, come and play,” he sings on the upbeat dance track. “Azizam/ Meet me on the floor tonight/ Show me how to move like the water/ In between the dancing lights/ Be my, be my Azizam.”
Sheeran kept his caption short and sweet: “Album done. Single soon. I’m very excited as you can tell.”
Just days earlier, he surprised fans in New Orleans by performing “Azizam” live for the first time—right on the street! With The Soul Rebels brass band backing him up, he strolled through the city, carrying his own speaker as pedestrians joined the party.
This pop-up show is just the latest in a string of surprise performances. Recently, Sheeran rocked an Irish pub in Boston for a St. Patrick’s Day jam and even showed up at a Nashville bar for an unexpected sing-along.