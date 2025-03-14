Woodbridge Center Mall Getting Four New Liquor Licenses Under New State Law

The Woodbridge Center Mall is set to receive four liquor licenses as part of efforts to bring in entertainment spots and restaurants, as announced in Mayor John McCormac's State of the Township update.

A new state law, signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in January 2024, lets towns issue additional permits for eateries in large malls. Shopping centers bigger than 1.5 million square feet can now receive up to four licenses.

Since Sagehall bought the mall for $70.4 million in February 2024, the 1.6-million-square-foot complex has begun major renovations. The biggest change converts the former Lord & Taylor into an $11.5 million bio-lab testing facility for Accu-Reference Labs, creating 300 jobs.

"The most important project on the drawing board remains Woodbridge Center, one of the largest malls in the state — which, like most large shopping centers, has struggled recently," McCormac told Patch.com.

The mall's search for new stores is now handled by Spinoso Real Estate. Previous additions brought excitement with SeaQuest Interactive Aquariums in 2019 and Dave & Buster's in 2017.

This overhaul aligns with broader township development plans. The upcoming Cloverleaf Center will welcome Sprouts Organic Farmer's Market and Sketchers, while a huge million-square-foot warehouse is being built near the Raritan River in Keasbey.

Officials turned down proposals for apartments and storage units at the mall property, only allowing senior housing and homes for purchase. Recent additions near the mall include a history museum, Tiki Bar, and a cannabis store.