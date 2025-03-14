New Sensory-Friendly Kids’ Gym Opens in Piscataway, Making it the Sixth New Jersey Location

We Rock the Spectrum Kid's Gym opens its doors at its new Piscataway location March 15, joining five other spots across New Jersey. Kids can enjoy the opening celebration from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for $20 per child.

The location was inspired by Victoria Rodriguez, who recognized her neurodiverse child's needs. She created a space filled with equipment that's perfect for kids with autism or those needing extra sensory support.

"We are the only franchise that provides basically a safe and all-inclusive environment for kids of all abilities,” Rodriguez said to mycentraljersey.com.

This gym joins existing locations in Audubon, Paramus, Tinton Falls, Mount Laurel, and Waretown. There's growing demand for these specialized spaces for children.

The gym features exciting equipment, including bouncy trampolines, calming swings, and a fun zip slider. Every piece helps kids build strength, improve coordination, and develop sensory processing.

After opening day, kids can play seven days a week. The gym operates from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays. Weekend hours run from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.

During the grand opening, the My Brother Rocks the Spectrum Foundation will serve refreshments. This organization supports programs helping kids across the autism spectrum succeed.

"Play With A Purpose" guides their mission. Through activities and play, kids develop all seven senses while building friendships.