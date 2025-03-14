All Day Music Festival Coming to The Mills at Jersey Gardens

Get ready for one big party!

Over 700 youth musicians will bring music to the mall with six hours of free performances. There will be interactive, hands-on activities for kids and families.

The Paterson Music Project is a program of Wharton Arts. They will host a Kids Zone, with bilingual family fun for everyone this weekend.

Wharton Arts is bringing the music to the Elizabeth, New Jersey. This Sunday, March 16 from 12 to 6, you'll want to be at The Mills at Jersey Gardens.

People of all ages are invited to Jersey Gardens for a day of creativity, community, and inspiring performances. Wharton Arts is welcoming everyone to experience the performing arts up close.

There will be free participatory music-making stations and performances by over 700 young musicians. You'll love all the talent from the New Jersey Youth Chorus, New Jersey Youth Symphony, Paterson Music Project, and Performing Arts School.

Interview with Conductor Helen Cha-Pyo

I spoke with Principal Conductor Helen Cha-Pyo who shared, "Wharton Arts Day is like a giant musical party at the mall. There’s nothing more exciting than filling the space with the energy and passion of over 700 young musicians. From movie soundtracks to jazz grooves, and even the chance to conduct a 500-piece orchestra, there’s something for everyone. We invite the community to experience the joy of live music, engage in hands-on activities, and witness the incredible talent of our students. This event not only showcases the powerful impact of music education but also reinforces our commitment to making the performing arts accessible to all."

Check out our conversation here:



The New Jersey Youth Symphony returns to The Mills at Jersey Gardens, for its annual Playathon. It's part of the 2025 Wharton Arts Day. Over 500 talented young musicians will play pops favorites, symphonic highlights from Harry Potter, The Lord of The Rings, and Star Wars.