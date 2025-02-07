GloRilla and Latto Drop ‘Procedure’ Video, Reflecting Iconic Set It Off Scenes

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Latto and GloRilla attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

GloRilla and Latto’s music video “Procedure” recently dropped and has been causing all the buzz. The video follows a wild bank heist story, featuring a memorable cameo from screen veteran Vivica A. Fox in dream-like sequences.

Director Benny Boom pays homage to “Set It Off,” the 1996 classic, with sleek robbery scenes. Fans watched the premiere across MTV Live, MTVU, and BET Jams, while the video played on Paramount’s huge Times Square billboards.

The song comes from “Glorious,” GloRilla’s smash hit album. With bangers like “Yeah Glo!”, and “TGIF”, and a hot “Wanna Be” remix featuring Megan Thee Stallion, the album continues to soar.

After grabbing two Grammy nominations and going double-platinum, “Yeah Glo!” stands as a major milestone. The Memphis artist’s rise includes killer collaborations with Tyler, The Creator, and Lil Baby.

“Procedure” partner Latto is riding high too. Her “Sugar Honey Iced Tea” album dominates the charts while the “Blick Sum” remix with Playboi Carti makes waves.

With its “Set It Off” tribute, the video captures female empowerment as its inspiration. F. Gary Gray’s 1996 film showcased star power with Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, Kimberly Elise, and Vivica Fox.

“Glorious” keeps racking up wins as songs climb the charts. Fans wanting to catch the live shows can grab tickets through regular ticket sellers.

Next up, The GLORIOUS Tour hits 21 cities. Kicking off March 12 in Atlanta, the tour runs across the country before wrapping up in Memphis. Key stops include New York’s March 19 show and an April 6 Dreamville Festival appearance.

