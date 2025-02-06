Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Joel Katz

Wear Red for Women Day is Friday, February 7th

Avatar photo
Author Joel Katz
A Wear Red Day lapel pin is displayed in the Magic 98.3 on-air studio

This morning I had the opportunity to talk about Wear Red Day and American Heart Month with Lisa Olender, the Vice President of Network Development at Ocean Healthcare and a long-time volunteer at the American Heart Association. She has been in various roles but most importantly she is the AHA’s most passionate supporter and always goes above and beyond to help create awareness for heart health.

Tomorrow, Friday, February 7th is National Wear Red Day. On this day the American Heart Association’s signature women’s initiative, Go Red for Women, urges everyone in New Jersey to join them in advocating for better health and well-being for all women.

Go Red for Women is asking everyone to wear red and join the movement. National Wear Red Day is dedicated to raising awareness and increasing education to save more women’s lives. There are many ways to save a life, like learning Hands-Only CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) so more women get the immediate lifesaving help they need in an emergency. A healthy heart is personal and always worth the investment.

Wear Red Day Interview with Lisa Olender

My conversation with Lisa includes the American Heart Association and Go Red Day. She also shared all of the amazing events planned this Spring including the New Jersey Go Red for Women Luncheon. It’s a “fantastic opportunity to get involved and experience what it’s like to be a part of the larger group of people in New Jersey who are really supporting the Go Red mission.”

Check out the interview to learn about all of the events and how Lisa literally stole the heart of the AHA and is seen wearing it often…

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. Dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities, the organization has been a leading source of health information for more than one hundred years.

Supported by more than 35 million volunteers globally, the AHA funds groundbreaking research, advocates for the public’s health, and provides critical resources to save and improve lives affected by cardiovascular disease and stroke.

By driving breakthroughs and implementing proven solutions in science, policy, and care, they work tirelessly to advance health and transform lives every day.

Take a picture of yourself wearing red and post the photo to social media using the hashtag #NJGoRed and tag @AHANewJersey

You can connect with them on heart.org, on Facebook (@americanheartnj), X or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.

Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.

 

 

2025 Winners: Teachers Who Make Magic

We are proud to welcome the following teachers to the Magic 98.3 Teachers Who Make Magic Class of 2025!

Sponsored by:

NJEA
NJSchoolJobs.com Logo

  • Idania Rodriguez

    Spanish & Special Needs Teacher
    Nominated by: Camila Del Castillo – Spanish Teacher at Princeton High School

    Idania Rodriguez is a Spanish and Special Needs Teacher at Princeton Public Schools and has been in her chosen profession for over 20 years!  She’s an extraordinary educator whose hard work, compassion, and dedication touch the lives of students, parents, and colleagues. Idania wears many hats at school, teaching AP and Special Needs Spanish with unparalleled skill and care. Her classes not only inspire academic excellence but also create a welcoming and inclusive environment where every student can thrive.

    Beyond the classroom, Idania is a champion for the school community. She takes the lead in organizing a school-wide assembly for Hispanic Heritage Month, an event that beautifully showcases the talents and cultures of students and staff. She also dedicates herself to supporting the Latino and ESL communities by organizing events that connect parents to the school and provide vital resources to ensure their success.

    She pours her heart into celebrating her colleagues by planning events that acknowledge personal milestones to foster a strong sense of camaraderie among the staff.

    Idania is the leader of the Latinos Unidos Club and has organized workshops for ESL families to keep them informed on the latest news regarding immigration, and she also teaches Special Ed Spanish classes so that all students can have the language credit to fulfill graduation requirements.

    Idania Rodriguez is a busy lady both in and out of the classroom, and she is the embodiment of a true leader.  This is why she’s being inducted into the 2025 Class of Teachers Who Make Magic!

  • Christina Scolaro

    Teacher: Christina Scolaro
    Nominated by Patrick Apello – Fellow Teacher

    Christina Scolaro has been teaching Kindergarten at John P. Faber Elementary for 9 years and has not only demonstrated outstanding commitment to academic excellence but has also gone above and beyond in fostering a nurturing and supportive learning environment for her students. She possesses a rare ability to connect with each student on a personal level, understanding their individual strengths, weaknesses, and learning styles. Through this personalized approach, Christina creates a classroom atmosphere where every student feels valued and empowered to reach their full potential.
    Christina is also a leader among her peers and is currently the grievance chair for the DEA. Teachers and administration throughout the school seek her input as it pertains to special education law. Christina has been a mentor to many paraprofessionals and acts as an aid to the administration by taking on students with behavioral issues.

    Christina is also involved in extracurricular activities. She currently serves as the Co-Director of the “Before and After Care” program. The program plays an extremely important role within the community as it provides parents with a necessary service. In the program she works with students of all ages, provides the students with an enrichment schedule, and is in constant communication with parents.

    Christina owns Stars Fastpitch which is a travel softball organization. She has used this platform to give back to the community by holding a softball forum for all of Dunellen’s players, recreation through high school, and has offered a free softball camp for the girls in the summer.

    For all she does both in and out of the classroom, Christina Scolaro is now in the 2025 Class of Teachers Who Make Magic!

Sign Up For The Magic 98.3 Newsletter

Get the latest celebrity and music buzz, info on events you need to know about, plus exclusive contests, game and more!

*
By clicking "Subscribe" I agree to the website's terms of Service and Privacy Policy. I understand I can unsubscribe at any time.
Avatar photo
Author Joel Katz
Category:

More Local