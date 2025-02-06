Wear Red for Women Day is Friday, February 7th

A Wear Red Day lapel pin is displayed in the Magic 98.3 on-air studio

This morning I had the opportunity to talk about Wear Red Day and American Heart Month with Lisa Olender, the Vice President of Network Development at Ocean Healthcare and a long-time volunteer at the American Heart Association. She has been in various roles but most importantly she is the AHA’s most passionate supporter and always goes above and beyond to help create awareness for heart health.

Tomorrow, Friday, February 7th is National Wear Red Day. On this day the American Heart Association’s signature women’s initiative, Go Red for Women, urges everyone in New Jersey to join them in advocating for better health and well-being for all women.

Go Red for Women is asking everyone to wear red and join the movement. National Wear Red Day is dedicated to raising awareness and increasing education to save more women’s lives. There are many ways to save a life, like learning Hands-Only CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) so more women get the immediate lifesaving help they need in an emergency. A healthy heart is personal and always worth the investment.

Wear Red Day Interview with Lisa Olender

My conversation with Lisa includes the American Heart Association and Go Red Day. She also shared all of the amazing events planned this Spring including the New Jersey Go Red for Women Luncheon. It’s a “fantastic opportunity to get involved and experience what it’s like to be a part of the larger group of people in New Jersey who are really supporting the Go Red mission.”

Check out the interview to learn about all of the events and how Lisa literally stole the heart of the AHA and is seen wearing it often…

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. Dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities, the organization has been a leading source of health information for more than one hundred years.

Supported by more than 35 million volunteers globally, the AHA funds groundbreaking research, advocates for the public’s health, and provides critical resources to save and improve lives affected by cardiovascular disease and stroke.

By driving breakthroughs and implementing proven solutions in science, policy, and care, they work tirelessly to advance health and transform lives every day.

Take a picture of yourself wearing red and post the photo to social media using the hashtag #NJGoRed and tag @AHANewJersey

You can connect with them on heart.org, on Facebook (@americanheartnj), X or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.

