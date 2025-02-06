Shaboozey’s ‘Wonderful World’ to Transform Super Bowl Ad for Nerds Gummy Clusters

Up-and-coming artist Shaboozey will sing “What a Wonderful World” in Nerds Gummy Clusters’ Super Bowl LIX commercial, airing during the third quarter on Feb. 9, 2025.

On Jan. 27, the company released a teaser showing the musician playing a guitar that transforms into a candy-filled spectacle. The complete ad takes viewers to New Orleans, where the city comes alive after the singer tries the candy.

“I have this deep resonating tone, and Louis’ voice is so distinct,” he told People. “And I think people also say that about me. It just made so much sense [to cover this song].”

To support the commercial, Ferrara, the candy company that makes Nerds, plans store displays, advertising spots, and a social media campaign. This approach follows their successful 2024 Super Bowl ad with Addison Rae, which resulted in a 36% increase in candy sales.

With the commercial’s launch comes two new candy flavors: Berry Punch Rush and Grape Strawberry Blitz. Fans can participate in a contest linked to the game-day ad.

Shaboozey adds star power to the commercial. In 2024, he made history as the first Black male artist to top both Billboard’s Hot 100 and Country Chart.

The name “Shaboozey” stuck after his high school coach tried to pronounce Chibueze, an Igbo word meaning “God is king.” His work includes projects with Beyoncé and music for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Currently on tour with Jelly Roll, songs like “Spaghettii” and “Sweet * Honey * Buckiin'” showcase his versatility and blend of musical styles. He’s even created a country version of J-Kwon’s “Tipsy.”

This Super Bowl commercial builds on Nerds’ previous successes. The ad combines catchy music with striking visuals.