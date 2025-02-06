Khloe Kardashian and Ex-Husband Lamar Odom Reunite After 9 Years

HOLLYWOOD - SEPTEMBER 21: Television personality Khloe Kardashian (L) and Los Angeles Laker Lamar Odom attend the "AXE Music One Night Only" concert series featuring Weezer at Dunes Inn Motel - Sunset on September 21, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images For AXE)

Nearly ten years since they last saw each other, Khloé Kardashian bumped into former NBA player Lamar Odom at a friend’s house. The awkward encounter, featured in “The Kardashians” season 6 premiere on Hulu, was their first meeting since their divorce in 2016. They hadn’t seen each other since Odom’s near-fatal incident in 2015.

“B*tches and THOTs came out of the woodwork. If there is one thing I regret when I was married, it was having multiple affairs with different women. That wasn’t the stand-up thing to do. I wish I could have kept my dick in my pants,” said Odom to US Weekly previously.

During their meeting, she returned belongings he’d forgotten years before. Their quick romance kicked off at an NBA event in 2009, with the couple getting married just weeks later.

In a confessional, Kardashian said, “Lamar was, and is, definitely someone that I was like, the love of my life. I got married when I was 24 and although him and I got married 30 days to the day after meeting one another, I loved him with all of my heart and soul.”

Their relationship was captured on E Network’s “Khloé & Lamar” for two seasons. Drug problems and cheating eventually broke them up, with divorce papers finalized in 2016.

She stopped talking to him after his 2015 health crisis almost killed him. His return to old habits made her cut ties for good. New episodes drop every Thursday at midnight ET on Hulu, as the show continues following this well-known family.

