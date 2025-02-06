3 Thoughts We Had While Watching ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’

To be honest, our first thought upon seeing the trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth was, “Another one? When will they stop making Jurassic Park movies?” However, we’re still giving this movie a chance because of Jonathan Bailey and the fact that this is a dream come true for Scarlett Johansson, who has wanted to join the franchise for a long time.

Jurassic World Rebirth | Universal Pictures

Scarlett Johansson is the Muscles, Jonathan Bailey is the Brains

Perhaps in an attempt to be different, the female protagonist is the “muscle” in this movie, while the male protagonist is the “brains.” Scarlett Johansson plays Zora Bennett, a covert operations expert, while Jonathan Bailey portrays Dr. Henry Loomis, a paleontologist. Bennett is hired to protect Loomis as they acquire the DNA of the three largest dinosaurs, which holds the key to a drug that will save countless lives. Their roles are the opposite of those played by Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in the Jurassic World trilogy.

Following the events of Jurassic World Dominion, where the planet’s environment is no longer suitable for dinosaurs, the surviving species are now living on a remote island. The team thought they were there just to collect DNA samples, unaware that the island is home to the most dangerous and mutated dinosaurs, which have lived there for decades. Like what Bailey’s character said, “We put ourselves in a place we don’t belong. Survival is a long shot.”

Jurassic World Rebirth Paid Homages to Past Films

While watching the trailer, there are several references to the past Jurassic movies. The island they visit is the research facility from the original Jurassic Park. There are raptors and a Mosasaurus. Mahershala Ali’s character, Duncan, lights a flare to attract a dinosaur’s attention (similar to that questionable scene in Jurassic Park where Bryce Dallas Howard OUTRUNS A T-REX IN HEELS).

Fans of the Original Will Enjoy the Movie

We grew up watching the Jurassic Park movies directed by Steven Spielberg (including Jurassic Park III, directed by Joe Johnston). We liked Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (don’t ask us about Jurassic World Dominion). We think fans of the original movie, or those really interested in dinosaurs, will enjoy this one. Based on the trailer, it looks like it’s going to be an entertaining film—perfect for an afternoon when you want to be entertained and have some time to kill.

Jurassic World Rebirth is scheduled to be released on July 2, 2025.