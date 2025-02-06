$7,000 African Grey Parrot Stolen, Safely Returned, Suspect At Large

HOD HASHARON, ISRAEL - OCTOBER 26: An African Grey parrot bends his head for some attention in a pet shop October 26, 2005 in the central Israeli town of Hod Hasharon. The bird flu strain H5N1 which was discovered in a parrot which died in British quarantine this week resulted in a call for a ban on international trade in live exotic birds.

Police say a Parrot valued at $7,000 was stolen from a local bird shop, and the suspect has not been captured.

On January 23rd, At 4 p.m., a man dressed in dark Nike clothing entered Birds by Joe in Saddle Brook. After asking to see the bird, he grabbed the cage and bolted.

Security cameras caught the entire theft on video. The store owner chased after the thief but couldn’t catch him. After people shared information on social media, police located Calderon. They found the bird unharmed in Paterson.

“As soon as I closed the zipper, he grabbed the carrier, ran out the door and through the parking lot,” business owner, Katarina Rukavishnikova said to nj.com. “I made it a few steps out the door but I couldn’t catch up. He ran really fast.”

During his time in the store, the thief seemed to know a lot about birds, asking detailed questions about their care. The recovered parrot is now back safely in the store.

The police have identified the suspect as 24-year-old Onyx Calderon, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Social media proved incredibly helpful in this case. Tips from the public helped to identify Calderon and recover the stolen bird. Police ask anyone with information about where he might be to call them immediately.

Criminals often steal African Greys around the world because of their amazing speaking abilities and intelligence. These qualities make them attractive targets. These birds can live up to 50 years in captivity and need permanent homes. Their high cost comes from both strong demand and their special abilities.

With two stores in North Jersey, Birds by Joe focuses on small-scale breeding. They keep their numbers low to ensure each bird gets proper attention.