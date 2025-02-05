This Day in Top 40 History: February 5

February 5 was an interesting day across Top 40 history. At the 2006 Super Bowl halftime show, the Rolling Stones sang songs with controversial lyrics, and organizers of this event made lead singer Mick Jagger turn his microphone down during these sizzling lyrics.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

On February 5, we heard some amazing hits with lasting musical influence.

1966: Petula Clark’s “My Love” hits #1 on the U.S. This was her second #1 Billboard hit with her first being “Downtown” which lasted 15 weeks on the charts.

Cultural Milestones

Musicians and performers can have a huge impact on culture, and on February 5, we had several cultural milestones.

1967: The Beatles filmed themselves walking up and down Angel Lane in Stratford, London, to help promote their hit song, “Penny Lane.” Many feel this was one of the first music videos.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Songs, performances, and events to remember on February 5 include:

1962: We see the Beatles Ringo Starr perform live for the first time after the original drummer Pest Best’s illness forced him to cancel.

Industry Changes and Challenges

As the music industry evolves, we expect to see changes in consumption and distribution as well as stardom challenges.

2007: Tech giant Apple Inc. has a lengthy battle with the record label Apple Corps conceived by the Beatles. Both corporations agreed to a licensing agreement.

Between spicy Super Bowl songs, career-launching mega-hits, and major industry changes, February 5th was an influential day.