Red White & Brew Brewery in Audubon To Close Doors in February 2025

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MAY 15: A craft brewer prepares bottles for home delivery, the local and craft brewer has become a solution for buying beer on May 15, 2020 in Mexico City, Mexico. Considered nonessential, brewing has to stop during the coronavirus pandemic generating a temporary shortage of Mexican beers in the American market.

A popular local brewery in Audubon will serve its last beer in 11 days. Red White & Brew points to rising costs and family obligations as the main reasons for closing. Until its final day, February 16th, visitors can enjoy the unique century-old bank building Wednesday through Sunday.

The historic property, with its tall ceilings and large windows, became available for rent last month at $5,600 monthly. Both co-owners balance the business with full-time jobs elsewhere. Chris Baumann wants more time with his toddler while his partner Erick expects a baby in spring, making the brewery’s workload too challenging to maintain.

The closure adds to changes on Merchant Street, which recently lost LesbiVeggies and Smoke BBQ. This third empty storefront raises concerns about the two-block business district’s future. Yet the brewery helped boost nearby businesses. Champs Cheesesteaks joined forces on successful events, including their Third Friday Block Party celebrations that brought people downtown.

“The Last Sip” farewell party will showcase burlesque and drag performances. Visitors need to buy $20 tickets ahead of time for the final celebration.

This reflects broader industry changes. Portland’s BridgePort Brewing closed in 2019 as customer numbers dropped. Back in 1982, Milwaukee’s beer landscape changed when Schlitz Brewing shut down.

Still, new businesses are coming to the street. Peak Secondhand’s upcoming opening hints that shop owners see opportunity, even as familiar places close down.